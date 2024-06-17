Lakenheath's F-35 Training Facility: Enhancing Skills and Readiness

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- The 48th Fighter Wing's training facility is dedicated to the education and training of maintainers who support the fifth-generation aircraft of the Liberty Wing. The facility primarily serves the 372nd Training Squadron and the 2,500 members supporting the F-35A Lighting II mission.



The F-35 field training detachment facility is integral to formal training courses essential for maintaining and operating the F-35 platforms assigned to 493rd and 495th Fighter Squadrons. The facility also hosts a principle of instruction course, which prepares and certifies members of both fighter squadrons and the 493rd and 495th Fighter Generation Squadrons to lead specialized training within their organizations.



“The training equips and sharpens the skills of members who perform maintenance day in and day out 24/7,” said Master Sgt. David Cook, 372nd TS senior enlisted leader. “This forges maintenance capabilities and competence, ensuring the readiness of aircraft, equipment, and manpower to be ready to own the skies when called upon.”



The courses are designed for technicians who have been working on the aircraft for six to 12 months and have already completed initial technical training. They delve deeper into system theory and troubleshooting techniques to address any anomalies that may arise with the avionics and mission systems. This training ensures the jet maintains its multi-capable role as a fifth-generation fighter.



The infrastructure of the new facility supports 13 instructors and can host up to 65 students daily at maximum training demand. This capability enhances overall readiness in the region, ensuring the Liberty Wing remains prepared to meet dynamic challenges in the area of responsibility. It also bolsters the ability to provide combat-ready forces in support of NATO missions.



“The classrooms we have offer more than just lecture based teaching,” said Staff. Sgt. Huston Womack, 372nd TS instructor. “It offers student interaction, self paced learning, and gives the technicians an opportunity to learn on an aircraft with no negative impact to the mission.”



With these increased training capabilities, the Liberty Wing aims to elevate its operational readiness and effectiveness, ensuring that its personnel are well-prepared to respond to any mission with precision and excellence.

