The dedication and devotion of the 51st FW Honor Guard

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea - With unwavering precision and dedication, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is essential to bringing ceremonial events to life, showcasing the highest standards of discipline and respect.



While the 51st Fighter Wing Honor Guard operates on a volunteer basis rather than full-time, their dedication and performance match that of a traditional honor guard. Traditionally, Airmen and Guardians serving in an honor guard dedicate six months to their duty, fully committing to their role as part of the honor guard.



Senior Airman Bradley Murphy, 51st Honor Guard non-commissioned officer in charge, decided to join the program because he had prior experience from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. He described his time with the honor guard in a positive light. When he got his orders to Osan Air Base, he knew he wanted to participate again.



“The honor guard is a prestigious program,” said Murphy. “It’s a great opportunity for growth and development for anyone that wants to join.”



22 Airmen assigned to Osan AB are currently volunteering to serve with the 51st FW Honor Guard, transforming ceremonial events into powerful displays of precision and high regard. The guardsmen practice twice a week to refine their skills, ensuring a polished performance at ceremonies such as changes of command, retirements, and promotions.



As the only honor guard in the Republic of Korea, the 51st FW Honor Guard travels to other bases across the peninsula to fulfill their duties.



"Anyone can come as they are,” Murphy explained. “We train people based on their level of experience and of course we work to build them up to feel comfortable to participate in details. It’s all about growing as a team.”



While not full-time guardsmen, the 51st FW Honor Guard embodies the Honor Guard Creed they recite daily after practice, dedicating their time and effort to representing the U.S. Air Force on the peninsula.



If you’re interested in joining the honor guard, please email OsanHonorGuard@us.af.mil.

