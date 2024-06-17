NSWC Corona Civilian Presented Award for Metrology Innovation

The V.B. (Kisan) Pandit Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Metrology and Calibration (METCAL) Innovator Award was presented to Navy METCAL Research and Development Program Manager, Marie Juliano, of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division during a ceremony May 16.



As program manager, Juliano develops hardware for advanced technologies supporting Navy weapon systems, Fleet Ground Marines, and naval air and shipboard platforms. She received the award for her dedication to advancing measurement technology not only within the Navy, but also across the Department of Defense.



“Receiving this award is very humbling,” Juliano said. “I don't run a one-man show. I could not have accomplished this without the help of my amazing team who are loyal and dedicated to the Navy mission and have been doing an incredible amount of work.”



According to the award citation, Juliano’s leadership has helped align the Air Force, Army, and Navy METCAL programs. The increased collaboration between the services inspired the development of several working groups in 2022 and 2023, including the METCAL Cyber Security, Calibration Standards, and Foreign Military Sales Working Groups.



Additionally, Juliano provides oversight for the coordination of METCAL efforts within the Navy, including measurement technology advancement, calibration standards acquisition, primary standards laboratory operations, measurement problem resolution, calibration publication coordination, and contributions to international and industry standards.



“My team understands the importance of their job,” Juliano said. “I make sure to stress to them the fact that their work is touching the lives of our warfighters and first responders. Whether it’s making sure that our military have the right equipment in their hands – be it a rifle, radio, or gas mask – or whether they’re working on a missile launch system on a ship, our work can mean the difference between life and death.”



The Kisan Pandit Awards are presented annually and are intended to recognize both an individual and a team in the measurement community who have contributed greatly to enhancing NAVSEA’s mission.



The award was established in 2017 in honor of Kisan Pandit, who previously served as the NAVSEA METCAL program manager. Pandit was one of 12 NAVSEA team members who lost their lives at the Washington Navy Yard on September 16, 2013.



NSWC Corona Division has provided analysis and assessment for the Navy since 1964. With experience in gauging the Navy’s warfighting capability, NSWC Corona is a leader in NAVSEA data analytics. Corona utilizes networked data environments, data and visualization, and measurement technology to bridge the Navy’s data silos, enabling informed decision-making for the warfighter. Anchor to the Inland Empire Tech Bridge, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations.

