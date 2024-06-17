Vanguard…When Others Cannot, Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Lieutenant Colonel Scott A. Beal, the commander of the...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Lieutenant Colonel Scott A. Beal, the commander of the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and Command Sergeant Major Jermaine Ocean, the battalion’s senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors,’ stand in front of their formation on the McGlachlin Parade Field, June 17. Vanguard “When Others Cannot” see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Col. Benjamin F. Sangster, commander of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted a change of command ceremony whereby Lt. Col. Donald E. Sedivy relinquished his command of the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, “When Others Cannot”, to Lt. Col. Scott A. Beal in a ceremony on McGlachlin Parade Field, June 17.



The history of the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) dates to 1998, when the 704th MI Brigade was tasked to develop a Computer Network Operations Force for the Army.



In December 2010, the Army approved the establishment of an Army cyber brigade and designated the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) to fulfill the mission with an effective date of October 1, 2011.



The 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) was activated on the same date, following the activation of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber). The 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) consists of the Headquarters and Operations Company, Alpha Company, Bravo Company, and Charlie Company all located at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.



Col. Sangster, in his remarks, talked about a recent discussion with Lt. Col. Sedivy where both mentioned how the past two years have “truly flown by.” Sangster will change command on June 21.



“For Don (Sedivy) to recognize that something is going fast…that must mean it is going really fast,” said Sangster. “(Sedivy is) a high energy, go-go-go kind of officer.”



“Don has led the 781st with maximum energy and passion,” added Sangster. “His care for Soldiers, and their Families is undeniable. His commitment to the Army and our mission indisputable.”



Although Sedivy spent most of his time thanking his Family, superiors, peers, mentors, battalion command sergeant majors – CSM Joseph Daniel and CSM Jermaine Ocean – company commanders and first sergeants, brigade and battalion staff, Vanguard Civilians, and “last but not least to the NCOs and Soldiers of the Vanguard, thank you for your dedication, expertise, and tenacity in getting after the mission and figuring out hard problems.”



It was what Sedivy said next, that when trying to capture the essence of what the Vanguard was able to achieve in the last two years what he came up with was this: “disciplined execution of the fundamentals.”



“When you really break it down, behind every single action or initiative that the battalion executed, you’ll find a small group of humans that are applying some fundamental concepts to problems that they are presented,” said Sedivy. “…Apply mission analysis, develop and present COAs (courses of action) to a commander for decision, commanders render a decision, execute decisively…It really is that simple; however simple is a far cry from easy.”



“Doing the simple, basic things well takes an enormous amount of effort, discipline, coordination, patience, humility and energy,” said Sedivy. “Throughout my two years of command I have been consistently impressed and humbled as to how well the members of the Vanguard have taken to driving actions while balancing the myriads of requirements levied upon them.”



Lt. Col. Beal is no stranger to the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber). He previously served as the Director of the Joint Mission Operations Center (JMOC) in the brigade headquarters up until December 2017. In 2018, Beal served as a National Mission Team Lead and Commander of a Task Force in the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) until August 2020. He then served as the battalion S-3 (operations) for the 781st MI BN (Cyber) before moving to U.S. Cyber Command where he established the JMOC-Enterprise Branch for the J3 Directorate.



“To my Vanguard teammates. Years ago, a previous battalion commander had a sign behind her desk whose message has stuck with me,” said Beal. “It simply said, “You’ve got this” but the first word was crossed out and replaced with “We.” So, with that, “We’ve got this” and I cannot wait to support the CNMF and enable all of you to relentlessly close with and engage our adversaries in and through cyberspace… When Others Cannot.”



Vanguard Six “Signing on the Net.”



“Everywhere and Always...In the Fight!”