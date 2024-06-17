Navy Transfers Maxillofacial Tech Course to METC

Courtesy Photo | A prosthetic “camouflage” eyeball is created in the maxillofacial lab of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A prosthetic “camouflage” eyeball is created in the maxillofacial lab of the Maxillofacial Dental Laboratory Technician course. The MAXILLO course recently transitioned from the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery to the Medical Education and Training Campus. see less | View Image Page

A new course has been added to the catalog of courses taught at the Medical Education and Training Campus, headquartered on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



The transfer of functions and assets for the Dental Laboratory Technician, Maxillofacial (MAXILLO) course – to include the administrative move of personnel, equipment, support functions, and curriculum oversight – have moved from the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery to METC, which falls under the Defense Health Agency. The transfer followed more than a year-long transition process that began in January 2023 and continued after entering initial operating capability on October 1, 2023. Personnel from several BUMED and DHA organizations representing different departments worked together to ensure a smooth transition.



With the addition of the MAXILLO course, METC facilitates 49 courses to provide world class enlisted medical training to support mission readiness in peacetime and war.



Located at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Md., the MAXILLO course is classified as a branch campus due to its distance from METC headquarters. The six-month course trains Navy and sometimes Air Force students in the handling of prosthodontic materials and equipment, as well as special materials and equipment for making replacements, or prosthetics, for missing portions of the head, neck, and other parts of the body, surgical splints, and stents.



All enlisted Navy medical students are trained as hospital corpsmen at METC in San Antonio before they can attend “C” school, or advanced training, in medical or dental career fields.

