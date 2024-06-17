Army Cyber Command, Army Combined Arms Center join industry, academia, government leaders for cyber and information advantage event

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Chandler Harkins, an Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) Specialist with the 11th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Chandler Harkins, an Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) Specialist with the 11th Cyber Battalion (right), helps EW Specialist Spc. Ruth Askew with the 10th Mountain Division Artillery Brigade calibrate EW equipment at Fort Drum, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers) see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders and professionals from U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), the Army Combined Arms Center (USACAC), and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA), along with many other key military, government, industry, academia and key stakeholder experts, will participate in AUSA's Hot Topics: Cyber & Information Advantage event in Arlington, Va., July 2.



The event, consisting of several panels and keynote remarks will offer top-level discussions of how information affects military and global affairs and operations and how the Army and DoD and their partners are leading efforts to maintain information advantage in multi-domain operations.



Panels scheduled include:

-- Signature Management Enabling Survivability: Cold War to Ukraine

-- Social Media's Role in Influencing Global Affairs

-- Maturing a Data-Centric Army

-- Transforming Information Forces in Contact



Remarks will be provided by ARCYBER commander Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, USACAC commander Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., and Hon. James P. Rubin, Special Envoy and Coordinator, Global Engagement Center, U.S. Department of State.



For more information or to register for Hot Topics, go to https://www.ausa.org/events/hot-topics/cyber-information-advantage



