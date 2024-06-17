Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Story by William Roche 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Senior leaders and professionals from U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), the Army Combined Arms Center (USACAC), and the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA), along with many other key military, government, industry, academia and key stakeholder experts, will participate in AUSA's Hot Topics: Cyber & Information Advantage event in Arlington, Va., July 2.

    The event, consisting of several panels and keynote remarks will offer top-level discussions of how information affects military and global affairs and operations and how the Army and DoD and their partners are leading efforts to maintain information advantage in multi-domain operations.

    Panels scheduled include:
    -- Signature Management Enabling Survivability: Cold War to Ukraine
    -- Social Media's Role in Influencing Global Affairs
    -- Maturing a Data-Centric Army
    -- Transforming Information Forces in Contact

    Remarks will be provided by ARCYBER commander Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, USACAC commander Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., and Hon. James P. Rubin, Special Envoy and Coordinator, Global Engagement Center, U.S. Department of State.

    For more information or to register for Hot Topics, go to https://www.ausa.org/events/hot-topics/cyber-information-advantage

    ------------------------

    ABOUT U.S. ARMY CYBER COMMAND: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension, while denying the same to our adversaries.

    This work, Army Cyber Command, Army Combined Arms Center join industry, academia, government leaders for cyber and information advantage event, by William Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

