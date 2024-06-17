Kansas City-area native assumes command of Munson Army Health Center Medical Company

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Medical Company hosted a change command ceremony June 14....... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Medical Company hosted a change command ceremony June 14. Capt. Andrew Ingalls assumed command from Capt. Seth Hemker, during a ceremony at the Frontier Chapel. Part of the Military Health System, Munson Army Health Center serves the Fort Leavenworth community and our beneficiary population in the greater Kansas City area. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, -- A Munson Army Health Center Medical Company change of command marked the return of a graduate from nearby Lansing High School and University of Saint Mary.



U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Ingalls assumed command of the Munson Army Health Center Medical Company, Buffalo Medics, from Capt. Seth Hemker during a ceremony on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 14.



As the son of an active-duty Soldier, Ingalls spent part of his childhood at Fort Leavenworth and in the surrounding community.



“My father retired out of Fort Leavenworth in 2004 and I graduated Lansing High in 2005,” said Ingalls, who also attended elementary school on post.



Later when he chose to pursue a career in healthcare, he was drawn to the Kansas City-area again.



“I graduated from the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, with my Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 2012 and then was the first group in the accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Saint Mary’s. graduating in 2013,” said Ingalls.



He worked as a nurse for eight years at two different Kansas City medical centers before he joined the Army as an Army Nurse Corps officer through the U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s 5th Medical Recruiting Battalion, Overland Park, Kansas.



The Army Nurse Corps provides nursing staff in support of U.S. Army and Department of Defense medical plans. They are active-duty Soldiers who have obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from an accredited college or university and maintain a license to practice nursing. They may serve in a variety of environments from military treatment facilities like Munson and full-service medical centers to expeditionary units like field hospitals, forward surgical teams, and aeromedical evacuation units.



Ingalls is a critical care nurse. Before Munson, he served with the 528th Hospital Center, Fort Bliss, Texas, as part of a deployable surgical detachment.



The diversity of assignments, while supporting Soldiers, retirees, and their family members, provides these Soldiers the opportunity to “be all they can be”. For Ingalls, that is part of the appeal of Army nursing.



“I knew I wanted to have the ability to work with Soldiers and wake up feeling like I had the ability to impact our country and be part of the difference in someone’s life,” said Ingalls. He said that he is excited for this opportunity at Munson.



“I am strongly invested in this community. This is home. I went to elementary school on this installation, worked in this community and want nothing more than to give this community what it’s given to me,” Ingalls said. “I love Kansas and this area. I hope to be able to impact this organization in the way this area has impacted me.



At Munson, he is responsible for the training, military readiness and professional development of the Soldiers who serve at the health center.



Part of the Military Health System, Munson Army Health Center serves MHS beneficiaries at Fort Leavenworth and in the greater Kansas City area.



To learn more about healthcare career opportunities in the Army visit https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/specialty-careers/medical



To learn more about career opportunities at Munson, visit USAJobs.gov and search keyword “Military Treatment Facilities under DHA”, and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas for location.