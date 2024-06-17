Munson Army Health Center participates in full-scale exercise

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center patients and staff headed to the health center’s basement...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center patients and staff headed to the health center’s basement early June 12, after a simulated Tornado Warning was issued on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, during the installation’s Full-Scale Exercise. Unlike a Tornado Watch, issued when severe weather is possible and to “watch for it”, a Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is imminent. When a tornado warning is issued it means seek safe shelter immediately, even if it is at a medical appointment. see less | View Image Page

Munson Army Health Center patients and staff headed to the health center’s basement early June 12, after a simulated Tornado Warning was issued on Fort Leavenworth during the installation’s Full-Scale Exercise.



Unlike a Tornado Watch, issued when severe weather is possible and to “watch for it”, a Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is imminent. When a tornado warning is issued it means seek safe shelter immediately, even if it is at a medical appointment.



“For Munson, the safety of patients and staff is top priority. Running this drill was valuable in testing the procedures we have in place in the event of a tornado. We could see what went well and look for any things that we need to adjust in the future for the best outcome,” said Col. Shane Mendenhall, Munson commander.



The health center’s basement is one of several designated tornado shelters on post. When Munson was notified of the simulated Tornado Warning directing those on post to head to their tornado shelter, word was passed over Munson’s public address system announcing the drill and directing all those in the facility to head to the basement.



Work center supervisors reenforced the message to safely evacuate their sections.



“I guess as a patient you don’t expect to evacuate for a tornado when you go to the doctor, but [a tornado] can happen anytime,” said patient Chief Petty Officer Jorge Villafuerte. The U.S. Navy medical recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America had just checked in for an appointment when Munson team members asked him and others in the clinic to go with them to the basement as part of a training exercise.



“After my vitals they said there was a tornado warning exercise and we had to go to the basement. I followed directions and headed where I was asked to go,” Villafuerte said, noting his understanding of the value of training within the Department of Defense.



In the basement personnel from each section accounted for their patients and staff and awaited further instruction.



“The patients were very understanding and came down with us to the basement,” said Sgt. Malik Childs, non-commissioned officer in charge of Munson’s clinical laboratory.



After several minutes, the all-clear was given and patients and staff exited the basement. Munson had achieved its training objective for the exercise and resumed patient care.



“The training is beneficial all around. We want our staff to know what procedures to take for the safety of their patients and themselves, and we also want our patients to know that we have a plan for their safety,” Mendenhall said.



After duty-hours, medical company personnel will open the health center for those needing shelter and remain open until all watches or warnings are lifted or an all-clear notice is issued.



The health center is located on post at 550 Pope Ave.