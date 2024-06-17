USACE leadership joins DTRA to celebrate official opening of new building at Kirtland Air Force Base

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-South Pacific Division and Albuquerque District leadership joined Defense Threat Reduction Agency, KAFB, and Hensel Phelps Construction officials in officially opening the new DTRA Albuquerque multi-use building on base, June 12, 2024.



The $47 million contract was awarded June 2021. The new building will house more than 300 U.S. military personnel and Dept. of Defense civilians, including current DTRA employees in Albuquerque and employees currently at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, bringing members of one of DTRA’s specialized research and development offices together in one location. It also makes Kirtland AFB home to DTRA’s largest workforce outside of the National Capital Region.



The 76,000 square-foot, three-story building incorporates many new Dept. of Defense high performance and sustainable building requirements such as a solar parking structure and innovative energy monitoring control systems. It also contains electric vehicle charging stations for government vehicles.



The building received the 2022 Best Design Merit Award from the Society of American Military Engineers.



The Albuquerque District’s project manager for this building was Filemon Gallegos and the district’s resident engineer was Jacob Chavez.

