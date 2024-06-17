U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Announces New Thrift Shop Location

Photo By Mark Getman | Fort Hamilton Community Spouses' Foundation leadership (L-R) Morgan Gonzalez-...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Fort Hamilton Community Spouses' Foundation leadership (L-R) Morgan Gonzalez- Webmaster/graphic design, Lori Brock -new thrift store manager, Carrie Young – President, and Stacy Lloyd - Honorary President, receive the keys to the new thrift store location on June 12, from Fort Hamilton's Private Organization Liaison, Trevor Loew. The spouses' foundation will begin moving this week in preparation for their grand opening ribbon cutting. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, located in Brooklyn, New York, is excited to announce the new location of the Fort Hamilton Thrift Shop, operated by the Fort Hamilton Community Spouses' Foundation.



The thrift shop's new location is across from the Fort Hamilton Post Office. This week, Trevor Loew, Fort Hamilton's Private Organization Liaison, officially handed over the keys to the freshly renovated space to Stacy Lloyd, the honorary president of the foundation. The spouses' foundation will begin moving this week in preparation for their grand opening ribbon cutting.



"When we learned that the 1st Marine Corps District would be relocating to Fort Hamilton, we knew we would need to find a new suitable location for the Spouses' Foundation Thrift Shop, as they play an essential role in this community," said Loew.



He added, "We identified a location that had become available and developed a plan to prepare the space. We completely renovated the interior, and the result is stunning. I want to express my gratitude to the entire Community Spouses Foundation for collaborating with the garrison team as we integrate this Marine Corps unit with Fort Hamilton. We are confident that the thrift shop will thrive in its new location."



Lloyd expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "We (the foundation) are thrilled about the upcoming reopening of our thrift store and extremely grateful to the entire Fort Hamilton garrison team for their assistance and support. The renovated building is not only beautiful but also perfectly situated in the heart of Fort Hamilton. The thrift store is not just a place to find treasures; it symbolizes unity."



She continued, "What makes our thrift store truly special is the dedication of the Fort Hamilton spouses who strive to make it extraordinary. Our duty is to our community. Our members come together to make a difference, and the friendships and fun we have along the way are an added bonus. Beyond being a hub for affordable finds, our store serves as a catalyst for community engagement."



Lloyd stated, "Proceeds from our sales are reinvested back into our community through scholarships and community grants. Our goal is to provide customers with the best prices and shopping experience while promoting the educational advancement and professional development of military families and those who support them."



She added, "We are pleased to see the community expressing its interest and excitement about the reopening. We hope you will join us at our grand reopening to help us create the next chapter of our story—together, one treasure at a time."



Special thanks were given to Peter Comito of the Department of Public Works, Andrew Hague and Carmine Russolillo of RBS, and the subcontractor for their excellent work.



Stay tuned for more information on the Thrift Shop grand opening. Please follow U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton on Facebook.