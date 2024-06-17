ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced today that Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, in Minneapolis, is now open to all traffic. It was previously closed due to electrical issues with the fourth gate.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 13:57 Story ID: 474166 Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UPDATE: Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam now open, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.