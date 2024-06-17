Huntsville Center’s Resource Management Director receives national award

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – With more than 8,000 comptroller professionals in attendance, both in-person and virtually, Elizabeth McCullough, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Resource Management director, earned exemplary service recognition for outstanding accomplishments and dedication within the financial and resource management fields.



McCullough received the Chapter Leadership Award from the American Society of Military Comptroller Awards Program in Phoenix, Arizona, May 30.



McCullough was nominated for the award by Jeff Bacon, Redstone-Huntsville chapter president, and Debbie O’Neal, chapter vice president, for her outstanding efforts as the Certifications Program Committee chair throughout the past five years.



O’Neal said she and Bacon were eager to nominate McCullough for her support of the Redstone-Huntsville chapter’s certifications program committee.



“This is such a well-deserved honor for Elizabeth,” O’Neal said. “She does so much for the chapter, and we greatly appreciate it.”



Bacon expanded on McCullough’s character and leadership, “She is a natural leader that holds the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. I consider it a true blessing to have the opportunity to serve with her.”



Throughout her tenure as the certifications program committee chair, McCullough worked on a variety of high-level projects that contributed to the success of the chapter.



“Over the past five terms she took the program to new heights,” Bacon said.



“She manages the committee that promotes certification opportunities and is responsible for coordinating and planning additional training sessions on topics of interest.”



McCullough said she was pleased to receive the award for her support of the Redstone-Huntsville chapter. She said she is even more proud of the work the RM directorate does supporting Huntsville Center’s programs and projects directly impacting the nation’s warfighters, civilian employees and their families.



“Here at Huntsville Center, my team provides the right financial management framework and business management operations necessary to obtain, account for and acquire money and resources to showcase our business value and competitive performance,” she said.



“We are proud to do this to advance the mission of our warfighters to protect and enhance national security.”

