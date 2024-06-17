USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Honors the Loss of Fallen Sailors Following 2017 Collision

Chief Fire Controlman Gary Rehm, Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Noe Hernandez, Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier A. Martin, Fire Controlman 1st Class Carlos V. Sibayan, Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo A. Douglass, Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ngoc “Tan” Truong and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota K. Rigsby all lost their lives in the subsequent flooding that took place in their berthing.



After assembling the crew on the flight deck, a special flag bearing the sailors’ names was hoisted to the starboard yardarm of the ship’s mast and flown for the duration of the ceremony. The observance began with the playing of a rendition of ‘Eternal Father’ and an invocation from Chaplain Logan Murphy. Cmdr. Jayson C. Larsen, commanding officer of Fitzgerald also spoke to honor the memory of the sailors. The biography of each remembered sailor was read by Fitzgerald sailors sharing the same rate as the deceased.



“The memory of those we have lost remains etched in our hearts and ingrained in the fabric of this ship. Their legacy serves as a constant reminder of the profound dedication and selflessness required to protect and defend our nation,” said Larsen. “It is our duty to not only remember their sacrifice, but to carry forward their spirit and honor their enduring legacy with a commitment to our core values.”



Following a three-volley gun salute and the playing of taps, seven roses were committed to the sea and the remembrance flag was lowered concluding the ceremony.



“We remain indebted to the immense sacrifices made by each one of Fitzgerald’s sailors on that day,” said Larsen. “May the memory of our fallen shipmates continue to inspire and guide us as we uphold their legacy. And may their souls rest in eternal peace as we find the strength in their memory. Protect your people!”



Fitzgerald is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations to complete certifications during Basic phase training events in preparation for future sustained operations at sea.

USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Honors the Loss of Fallen Sailors Following 2017 Collision, by PO2 Jordan Jennings