NY Army Guard band performs for Netherlands king and queen

Photo By Eric Durr | New York Army National Guard Soldiers of the 42nd Infantry Division band, led by Spc. Steven Fonti, perform a march during a ceremony welcoming King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to the New York State Executive Mansion in Albany, New York on June 12, 2024. The Dutch royals visited New York's capital and were hosted by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, on the third day of a four-day visit to the United States. (Courtesy photo by Don Pollard, New York Executie Chamber)

ALBANY, New York--When the king and queen of the Netherlands visited New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in Albany, on June 12, the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division Band was there to welcome the Royal Couple.



Fifteen bandsmen took part in the royal couple’s formal welcome to the Executive Mansion- -the governor’s house on Albany’s Eagle Street—and then performed during a reception at the mansion that evening.



“I think it was a really great opportunity for us to show what we can do,” said Sgt. 1st Class Eric Cudworth, the band’s readiness non-commissioned officer.



“We never really worked with the governor’s office before,” said Cudworth, who also plays trombone in the band. “It was our opportunity to get our foot in the door.”



King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were in New York’s capitol on the third day of four-day visit to Georgia and New York. They had visited Savannah and Atlanta and then went to New York city after their Albany stop.



After being met at Albany International Airport by a delegation which included Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, the two motored to the mansion for a formal welcoming ceremony from Hochul and her husband William Hochul.



The band welcomed them with a performance of “Bravura” a march written by American composer Charles Double in 1918.



The royal couples advance party said specifically that they didn’t want the Dutch national anthem played, so the band settled on this tune, Cudworth explained.



After visits to Albany Nanotech, where Dutch-made equipment is used to producer computer chips—and the historic Schuyler Mansion in Albany, the king and queen returned to the executive mansion for a reception.



Spc. Matthew Lewis played tunes on the mansion’s grand piano, and then the band’s jazz ensemble performed background music.



The band’s performance was well received by the Dutch royals and the governor’s other guests, according to Brigadier General Gary Charlton, the New York National Guard’s assistant adjutant general, air.



Charlton represented the New York National Guard at the reception.



“The band was truly a hit among everyone,” Charlton said. “The music was absolutely the correct mix for the venue and audiences.”



It was obvious the musicians were having fun and that energy transferred to the guests, he added.



Because the event occurred in between drill weekends, the performers were Soldiers who had the time to volunteer, Cudworth said.



This gave the band’s enlisted directors, Spc. Steven Foti and Spc. Matthew Levine, the chance to take charge, he added.



Last year the band traveled to Israel and performed for a July Fourth reception held by the U.S. ambassador to Israel.



Performing at high-profile events like that in Israel and for the governor, are good for morale, Cudworth said.



Later this summer the band will be holding a week of concerts in the Albany area as part of band’s annual training tour, he added.



Band members perform during 42nd Infantry Division events and deploy with the division headquarters when required.