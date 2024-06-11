A Legacy of Victory and Honor

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley held a Victory with Honors ceremony at Victory Hall on Fort Riley, KS, to bid farewell to two distinguished members of the 1st Infantry Division on the Army’s birthday, June 14, 2024.





The ceremony honored 1ID Deputy Commanding General - Support, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Niave F. Knell, as well as 1ID Chief of Staff, Col. Brandon “Bull” Smith.





Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the Commanding General of the First Infantry Division and Fort Riley, describes Knell as displaying a calm and collected demeanor, no matter the circumstances.





“That's what you need for a deputy; you need somebody who is very calm, very measured, unflappable, to help command and lead an installation of this size, especially under the challenging times the division has been through recently. So Niave, thank you. We're [going to] sure miss you,” said Maj. Gen. Meyer.





Knell was born in Milford, Massachusetts. In 1992, she was commissioned into the U.S. Army at the United States Military Academy at West Point. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Comparative Politics, a Master of Science in Business and Organizational Security Management, a Master of Science in National Security Strategies, and a Master of Advanced Military Studies Degree.





Knell has previously served as the Chief of Operations at the Army Operations Center, Pentagon; commander of the 14th Military Police Brigade, Fort Leonard Wood, MO; and Chief of Staff at U.S. Army North, Fort Sam Houston, TX. She was the first officer from the Military Police branch to serve as a DCG-S in any Army Division and the first female DCG-S in 1ID’s history.





“As it usually turns out, what you wouldn't pick is what you need and what's best for you, and the 1st Infantry Division has been both of those and more,” said Brig. Gen. Knell.





To express gratitude to Knell for her service and dedication to the Big Red One, she received the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service while serving as Deputy Commanding General-Support.





1st Inf. Div. also bade farewell to the Chief of Staff, Col. Brandon Smith. A native of Danville, Virginia, Smith graduated from the Virginia Military Institute with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and received his commission through ROTC in 1996. He has received a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies from the Naval War College and a Master's Degree in Military Studies from the Army War College.





“While the brigade commanders and everybody else are out doing things, somebody's got to run the staff, somebody’s got to be in charge and run the staff and make things happen, and you've done that…,” said Maj. Gen. Meyer. “Thank you for everything you've done; we owe you a debt of gratitude that nobody will ever be able to articulate or describe.”





Among his many previous jobs, Smith has worked in the U.S. Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Commander’s Initiatives Group, commanded the 1st Inf. Div.’s Dagger Brigade, and served as the G3 of NATO Corps.





“This division stands as first among equals, 107 years of service, this old division remains the first call, the sharp point of the spear,” said Col. Smith. “Recently, the Sergeant Major remarked, ‘Our Soldiers will, and are, answering the call.’ He sees in these Soldiers the same things I see in them: brave enough to stand in the breach, tough enough to take the fight to the enemy, and strong enough to make up this team of 13,000 warriors, the 1st Infantry Division.”





Smith was awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service while serving as Chief of Staff for the 1st Infantry Division.





“It's a great day to be in the Army, and an even better day to be a Big Red One Soldier. Happy birthday Army, No Mission Too Difficult, No Sacrifice Too Great, Duty First, go Army, beat Navy,” said Col. Smith.





Victory with Honors is a tradition that encapsulates the essence of true military excellence. As Brig. Gen. Knell and Col. Smith are preparing to embark on new journeys, their legacy of dedication, leadership and service will continue to resonate within the division and beyond. Their commitment to duty serves as an inspiration to all who have had the privilege of serving alongside them.

