CPRG Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG/CPRG Pacific) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk's Vista Point, June 14.



Rear Adm. Brett Mietus assumed all duties and responsibilities as the 41st commander of CPRG and CPRG Pacific from Rear Adm. Adam Kijek.



Adm. Daniel Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony.



Kijek, a native of Richmond, Virginia, graduated with merit from the United States Naval Academy in 1995 and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1997.



Kijek assumed the duties of CPRG on Aug. 26, 2022. In that role, Kijek oversaw 147 aircraft and 6,700 personnel across four type, model, and series. As Commander, Task Group 180.87 and Task Group 120.27, he decisively assumed and executed all maritime duties and was responsible

for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare mission support to the Atlantic theater.



During his remarks, Kijek spoke directly to the Sailors, civilians and the families who support the MPRF mission.



“I am confident that as we continue the transformation of the community into a force for the future that we are stronger today due to the efforts of this incredible team,” Kijek said. “Thanks to bold leaders at every level; the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force is truly ‘World Class’ and widely recognized as one of the great asymmetric advantages the United States has when conflict comes.”



Mietus, a native of Chesterfield, Virginia, and a 1992 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, previously served as director, Navy Culture and Force Resilience Office, N17 Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. His remarks recognized the greatest advantage the Navy has over any adversary is our people.



“We will prepare our people, leaders, and teams for combat, providing them the most advanced technologies available so that our force remains worldwide, ready, and lethal,” Mietus said.



The CPRG mission is to ensure optimum and uniform training, readiness and effective command, control and coordination of 12 land-based, operational multi-mission capable patrol squadrons, two reserve patrol squadrons, one fleet replacement training squadron, one operational special projects unit, one special reconnaissance squadron, one unmanned patrol squadron and operational task unit commands.

