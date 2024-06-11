1st ANGLICO CERTEX

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, completes a certification exercise, crucial to ensuring readiness for upcoming deployments and operations.



As I MEF's liaison unit, 1st ANGLICO specializes in combined arms, fire support, and communications capabilities in order to partner with and enable any assigned unit across the spectrum of military operations. 1st ANGLICO is manned, trained, and equipped to deliver lethal and non-lethal effects across the battlefield.



ANGLICO detachments that are preparing for upcoming deployments are tested through a rigorous three-week long exercise, comprised of simulated training scenarios to test their core competencies. During the CERTEX, they conduct long movements to establish observation posts, conduct simulated close air support and call for fire missions. The exercise includes a demanding multi-day field segment where Marines are face operational challenges.



“The certification exercise is where we take ANGLICO detachments that are scheduled to deploy and we put them through a three-week long exercise where we test all their core competencies," said Capt. David Burnett, training cell officer in charge with 1st ANGLICO.



During the CERTEX, Marines from 1st ANGLICO are inserted into various simulated training scenarios, conducting long movements to establish observation posts, conducting simulated close air support and executing call for fire missions. The exercise includes a demanding multi-day field segment where Marines are face operational challenges.



“What we are looking for is their ability to operate advanced command and control systems such as the advanced field artillery tactical data system and wideband data assets," Burnett said.



During this period, they are put through battalion-level fire support coordination center simulations where they are given a very detailed scheme of maneuver. During this time, they develop detailed fires planning products and execute their plans in a simulated environment. The event is culminated with a live portion where their focus is on company fire support team operations.



“They have to get uncomfortable and experience some real live friction," Burnett said.



The ANGLICO certification exercise strives to evaluate and ensure that the participating Marines are properly trained and ready to support future operations. The certification exercise is continuously evolving and exploring new, efficient ways to evaluate Marines.



“ANGLICO detachments are now expected to execute missions at higher echelons. We evaluate their ability to operate advanced command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence [C4I] equipment, conduct fire support planning, coordination, and execution at the battalion level," said Burnett.



Upon completion of the CERTEX, Marines are entrusted with the confidence and capability to carry out their assigned missions effectively during future deployments and operations. Exercises like these ensure that 1st ANGLICO remains ready to provide critical support in any clime and any place.

