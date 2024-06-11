Honor Thy Father - Son visits Fort Novosel Building Dedicated to His Father

Returning to a military base he barely recognized from his youth, Jonathan Haley visited Fort Novosel, Ala. with a special intention, to see the building the U.S. Army dedicated in honor of his father.



In days gone by, Building 8825 was a single-storied structure amongst a great number assigned to the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory and the old Lyster Hospital. Today, it has a multi-storied structure attached, but it sits alone, surrounded by a pine tree forest and overlooking Fort Novosel’s solar panels – part of the past and the future.



In late 2022, Building 8825, the last-remaining building on USAARL’s original site was dedicated in honor of a late USAARL engineer, forever to be known as the Joseph L. Haley Jr. Biodynamics Research Center.

A person must have significant accomplishments to have military property dedicated in their name. “Meeting Jonathan Haley was a great opportunity to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of his father, a giant in the field of aeromedical research and a great friend to USAARL,” said Col. Matthew Hoefer, USAARL’s commander.





Joseph Haley, Jr. published the “Helmet Design Criteria for Improved Crash Protection” in 1966, which served as the basis for the Army’s Sound Protective Helmet series of flight helmets. He began work at USAARL in 1974 and is recognized as the founder of the Aviation Life Support Equipment Retrieval Program (ALSERP). With ALSERP, the aviation life support equipment and aircraft structures involved in mishaps and accidents are collected and analyzed with the occupant injuries to identify equipment deficiencies and to recommend improvements for equipment design. The program is still active today and USAARL employs professional staff who are on-call 24/7 to support U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center crash investigations that occur anywhere in the world. After his retirement in 1994, Haley continued working part-time as a contractor at USAARL, contributing to aircrew safety through injury biomechanics and crash survival research until his passing in 2001.



“Your father’s research defined the performance specifications for the Army’s current flight helmet, the HGU-56/P,” said Mr. Fred Brozoski, a research engineer who was mentored by Joseph Haley, Jr. The HGU-56/P development started in 1985, with the helmet being introduced into service a decade later. “It is still in use today,” Brozoski continued showing Jonathan Haley a model of the HGU-56/P that is used in the AH-64E, Apache Guardian.

Col. Hoefer escorted Jonathan Haley through Haley Hall with Brozoski and Mrs. Kim Vasquez. Vasquez detailed the purpose of Haley Hall while Brozoski showed some of the equipment used during research and testing in the facility.

The Joseph L. Haley, Jr. Biodynamics Research Center houses a vertical acceleration tower for conducting spinal injury research for improved crashworthy seating systems. The building also houses other unique research devices including an 18-inch diameter shock tube and a projectile launcher to perform blunt, blast and accelerative injury research.



“Everything was beyond my expectations,” Jonathan Haley said as he continued describing his visit, “my dad would be proud.” His request was to see the building’s dedication plaque, situated in a place of prominence easily seen when entering the building. Joseph Haley, Jr., spent 27 years serving USAARL and many more serving the aviation community. Honoring Mr. Haley’s legacy is the least USAARL can do to recognize all of his contributions to aviator safety.



About USAARL



USAARL is a world-class organization of subject matter experts in the fields of operator health and performance in complex systems; the en route care environment; blunt, blast, and accelerative injury and protection; crew survival in rotary-wing aircraft and combat vehicles; and sensory performance, injury, and protection. USAARL engages in innovative research, development, test and evaluation activities to identify research gaps and inform requirements documents that contribute to future vertical lift, medical, aviation, and defense health capabilities. USAARL is a trusted agent for stakeholders, providing evidence-based solutions and operational practices that protect joint force warriors and enhance warfighter performance. USAARL invests in the next generation of scientists and engineers, research technicians, program managers, and administrative professionals by valuing and developing its people, implementing talent management principles, and engaging in educational outreach opportunities.

