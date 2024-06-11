19 MDG introduces after-hours clinic, boosts mission capabilities

The 19th Medical Group Dental Flight introduced a new initiative to provide more flexible care options at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, to members whose duty hours fall outside of the clinic’s normal hours of operation.



The initiative was sparked by the need to accommodate to unique schedules of Team Little Rock members and recognizing the challenges associated with seeing those patients within regular duty hours.



“This initiative directly supports our Wing's mission by ensuring that our Airmen are medically ready and capable of meeting the demands of any assignment, particularly those related to Tactical Air (TacAir) operations,” said Capt. Mirian Berg, 19th MDG diagnostics flight commander. “Effective medical readiness is critical for the operational effectiveness of our units and the overall success of our mission at Little Rock AFB.”



With the expansion of the after-hours clinic into the laboratory, members of Little Rock AFB now have access to a secure, online lab after hours appointment system. This system enables them to schedule their after-hour lab visits at their convenience and is accessible 24/7 via home computers, or mobile devices.



This flexibility ensures that all Airmen can receive timely care to meet individual medical readiness (IMR) requirements without disrupting their professional responsibilities or personal commitments.



“I’m pleased to highlight the significant strides that the after-hours dental and lab services are making in bolstering IMR compliance at Little Rock AFB,” Berg said. “This initiative, which began solely with dental services, has expanded to include the lab team, demonstrating a dedicated effort to extend operational hours specifically for IMR purposes.”



Berg further added that our committed teams from dental, lab, and public health have worked together innovatively to support this mission, demonstrating an exemplary model of teamwork and dedication to the health and readiness of service members.



The after-hours clinic not only ensures individual readiness but also strengthens the collective capability of Team Little Rock Airmen to execute their duties at the highest level.



“The dental team is very enthusiastic about initiating something that has become so pivotal for our Airmen,” said Tech. Sgt. Chantel Means, 19th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron base dental services flight chief. “This idea was inspired by them! We identified that many had a need that we were willing to fulfill and improve their quality of life in some way. Our hope is that this after-hours clinic will influence other medical clinics and be the way forward.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:11 Story ID: 474062 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19 MDG introduces after-hours clinic, boosts mission capabilities, by SrA Hannah Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.