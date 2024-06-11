Family, faith, and fortitude: Capt. Dupont’s resilient path to command

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Capt. Elizabeth Dupont, company commander of Headquarters Support Company,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Capt. Elizabeth Dupont, company commander of Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion , U.S. Army South assumes command of her formation during a change of command ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 23, 2024. Dupont overcame a plethora of challenges in her life with the help and support of her family, friends and colleagues before taking her first command assignment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Capt. Elizabeth Dupont smiled from ear to ear as she grasped the company guidon, and ultimately command, of Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on May 23.



Family, friends and fellow Soldiers were in attendance to witness this monumental occasion in her continued story of perseverance. From growing up in humble beginnings in rural Mexico, to immigrating to the U.S. and graduating top of her Reserves’ Officer Training Corps class, to the tragedy of losing her 20-month-old son to a rare genetic disease, Dupont said her experiences have shaped her into the person and leader she is today.



“The challenges I have faced shaped me into a more empathetic, resilient and adaptive leader, and I’m committed to serving and supporting my subordinates through all obstacles they may face,” said Dupont. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, but I’m honored to be entrusted with command of this company.”



Luckily, Dupont has not been alone in her journey since the passing of her son. Their faith, Family, friends, colleagues and behavioral health providers have supported her and her husband.



“My experience in seeing a behavioral health provider has given me the opportunity to openly express my grief and pain in a supportive environment,” Dupont said. “This support has been instrumental in navigating this difficult time and finding a measure of peace.”



Dupont admitted she still has a way to go in her healing process.



“I don’t think this is something that you ever definitively heal from,” she said solemnly. “However, I am learning to live with it.”



She revealed there are moments when the grief consumes her. But, in those moments, she reminds herself that she was blessed with the time she had with him.



“When I feel down, I like to remind myself that God gave me the opportunity to carry my son for nine months and have him in my arms for 20 months,” she said with a smile. “I may never understand why there is no cure for his disease; however, I am forever grateful to have had the blessing of being a mother, even if it was only for a short time.”



Dupont’s husband, Capt. Keith Dupont Jr., expressed the extreme sense of pride he felt for his wife when he witnessed her take the guidon and stand in front of her formation after everything they went through.



“After several tumultuous years, this is something that she has clung to, and it will be a very rewarding experience for her,” said Keith. “This has put a smile on her face and purpose in her heart, two things that are a bit harder to find after experiencing what we went through.”



Through all the challenges she has faced, Elizabeth has driven forward with her life and looks at each moment of adversity as an opportunity to improve and excel. She welcomes this new challenge of commanding.



“Taking command is a pivotal and rewarding milestone in an officer’s career, marked by its own set of challenges and opportunities to lead, grow and make a difference,” she said with conviction. “As I said before, I am going to take this opportunity to lead and guide the Soldiers in my ranks through everything that life has to offer them.”