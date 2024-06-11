11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

By Capt. Ego Ekenta, 11th ADA Public Affairs



FORT BLISS, Texas — The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducted a change of responsibility ceremony at 1LT Paul A. Noel Parade Field here on June 14.



The ceremony marked the transition between Command Sgt. Maj. Fransico J. Lloret Jr., who took the reins from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Fletcher.



Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco J. Lloret Jr. assumes the role after serving as the battalion command sergeant major for the 2-44 Air Defense Artillery Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Col. J. Brennon Kavanaugh, commander of the 11th ADA, who hosted the ceremony, welcomed Lloret and gave thanks to Fletcher.



“It’s great to be here on Noel Field with the exceptional soldiers of the 11th ADA on this special day, a truly Imperial day as we honor two great leaders. Command Sgt. Maj. Fletcher, or as I refer to him, battle, as he relinquishes responsibility as Imperial 7 to Command Sgt. Maj. Lloret,” Kavanaugh said.



“As we reflect on this transition, we again bid farewell to Fletcher, whose legacy will endure through the mark he has left on our organization. At the same time, we welcome Lloret, who is ready to embark on this new chapter with confidence and enthusiasm.”



The event was attended by 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Sgt. Maj. Belk. Music was provided by the 1st Armored Division Band.

The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade rapidly deploys forces worldwide to provide joint/combined air and missile defense protection of critical assets and executes air and missile defense modernization missions for the Army.



