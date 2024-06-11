EOD technicians support US Army recruiting effort during New York City Fleet Week

Courtesy Photo | Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians supported Army recruiting with a pier-side...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians supported Army recruiting with a pier-side booth during New York City Fleet Week. Sgt. Matthew W. Davis and Sgt. Mathew C. Bumgarner from the Fort Drum, New York-based 760th Ordnance Company (EOD) demonstrated the tools of their high-stakes profession near the USS Intrepid Museum in Manhattan where warships were berthed for the festivities, May 25 – 27. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew W. Davis and Sgt. Mathew C. Bumgarner. see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK – Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians supported U.S. Army recruiting at a pier-side booth during New York City Fleet Week.



EOD Soldiers from the Fort Drum, New York-based 760th Ordnance Company (EOD) demonstrated the tools of their high-stakes profession near the USS Intrepid Museum in Manhattan where warships were berthed for the festivities, May 25 – 27.



Staff Sgt. Matthew W. Davis and Sgt. Mathew C. Bumgarner represented the 760th EOD Company and helped the Army to generate 50 new leads during Fleet Week.



The EOD techs answered questions from an Army EOD display that included bombs suits, robots and other tools of their lifesaving and mission enabling profession.



“We interacted with almost 10,000 people over the course of the weekend and sharing what we do with the public was ultimately the best part of the event,” said Davis, an EOD team sergeant from Milford, Mich.



Bumgarner said the visitors were interested in what Army EOD techs do to safeguard people and support military operations around the world.



“The museum goers definitely flocked to our booth to see the robot and the bomb suits,” said Bumgarner, an EOD team sergeant from Tuttle, Okla.



“We were bombarded with questions by tons of curious kids and adults alike. Some knew of EOD already but many had no idea what we do in our profession and were all very interested in learning,” said Bumgarner. “The response was overwhelmingly positive as a whole and made for a very great event.”



The 760th EOD Company enables military operations around the world and covers domestic response mission across the northeastern United States.



The company is part of the 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Held in the nation’s largest city for 36 years, New York City Fleet Week brings together U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and allied ships, along with other members of the U.S. military.



“Fleet Week is about celebrating those who serve and recognizing the unyielding strength of our Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard team,” recently said Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, the commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “Our service members are excited for the opportunity to engage the community and create lasting connections with the people of New York during this time-honored tradition.”



This year, the Norfolk, Virginia-based Amphibious Assault Ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) made a port call in New York City for Fleet Week, along with several other U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels and two German Navy ships.