Service and Justice: The Inspiring Journey of Captain Will Briggs

Courtesy Photo | Captain Will Briggs, a judge advocate in the United States Marine Corps, has been...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Captain Will Briggs, a judge advocate in the United States Marine Corps, has been named one of the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division's On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers for 2024. Courtesy photo from American Bar Association. see less | View Image Page

In the heart of Chicago, amidst the bustling legal community, an extraordinary young lawyer stands out among his peers. Captain Will Briggs, a judge advocate in the United States Marine Corps, has been named one of the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division's On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers for 2024. His journey from service to justice is a testament to dedication, commitment, and unwavering values.



Born in Massachusetts and raised in the rugged landscapes of Maine, Briggs' early years were shaped by the values of hard work and integrity instilled by his family and community. After earning his bachelor's degree in Philosophy from Saint Michael's College in 2011, he felt a calling to serve his country and enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve in 2012.



Briggs didn't stop there. His thirst for knowledge and challenge led him to pursue a career in law. Graduating from Suffolk University Law School in 2017, he became licensed to practice law in Massachusetts, marking the beginning of a remarkable dual career path as both a Marine and a legal professional.



Commissioning through the PLC Law Program in 2016, Briggs embarked on a journey that would see him serve as a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 25th Marines before transitioning to become a trial counsel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California. His time at Miramar was marked by dedication and excellence, where he not only served as a trial counsel but also held the position of Senior Trial Counsel and Special Assistant United States Attorney.



Briggs' expertise and commitment to justice didn't go unnoticed. His tenure at Miramar earned him accolades, including a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, recognizing his exemplary service and contributions to the legal community.



Now, stationed at the Military Justice Department at the Naval Justice School in Newport, Rhode Island, Briggs continues to make an impact. As an instructor, he imparts his wealth of knowledge and experience in military criminal law to the next generation of judge advocates and paralegals from the Marine Corps, Navy, and Coast Guard.



Beyond his professional achievements, Briggs is a devoted family man, with a loving wife and two sons who stand as a testament to his unwavering dedication to both service and justice.

When asked what this award meant to him, he responded with, "It’s humbling and I’m grateful. To be among the few military recipients of the award is an honor, and I’m proud to represent the Marine Corps. Thank you to my family, leadership both past and present, and the ABA."



As the American Bar Association recognizes Captain Will Briggs as one of the On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers for 2024, his story serves as an inspiration to all who strive for excellence, service, and the pursuit of justice, both within the uniform and beyond.