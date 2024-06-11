Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South welcomes incoming commander

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Lt. Col. Laura Hamilton, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Lt. Col. Laura Hamilton, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South, stands in front of her formation during a change of command ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 14, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing the handover of authorities and responsibilities within a unit or command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas - On the Army’s 249th birthday, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN), U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) continued a time-honored tradition as Lt. Col. Laura Hamiliton took charge of the battalion during a change of command ceremony at McArthur Parade Field, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 14.



Maj. Gen. William Thigpen, USARSOUTH commanding general and reviewer for the ceremony, hailed the incoming battalion commander, highlighting her experience as a leader and with taking care of Soldiers.



“You bring superb experience, a breadth of expertise and an incredible work ethic, and I know you will make a huge impact on this talented organization,” Thigpen said to Hamilton. “I am confident you are the right leader at the right time, and I challenge you to add to the battalion’s existing legacy.”



Hamilton accepted the challenge with a promise to the members of HHBN.



“To the Soldiers, Civilians and Families of USARSOUTH, know that I understand the gravity of the position of commander,” Hamilton assured. “I promise to do everything required to ensure we are ready, we conduct our missions with success and our people have the leadership they deserve.”



As Thigpen welcomed Hamilton and her Family, he also expressed immense gratitude for Martinez and her dedication to HHBN while wishing her luck as she and her Family prepared to travel across the world to attend the U.S. Army War College Institute for Advanced Defense Studies in Rome.



After two and a half years of leading HHBN, Martinez departed her command position having made a notable impact on the organization's readiness and morale, said Thigpen.



“She consistently focused on improving our contingency command post by conducting multiple deployment readiness exercises and Soldier individual readiness events, the big task of sustaining and supporting PANAMAX 2022,” said Thigpen. “Above all and most importantly, you put Soldiers’ morale and welfare first, which is the key ingredient in making sure your team was able to focus on the mission and maintain readiness.”



Thigpen went on to highlight Martinez’s actions through eight readiness exercises, two field training exercises, 15 community events, several command post exercises and numerous events with USARSOUTH ’s adopted school, Booker T. Washington Elementary.



“As a leader we start with a vision, but you are the ones who turn your vision into tangible results,” said Thigpen. “Our Army and our nation owe you a great deal of gratitude for your continued professionalism and service.”



In reflection of her time as commander of HHBN and the accomplishments mentioned by Thigpen, Martinez thanked the Soldiers and Civilians at USARSOUTH for their dedication and support while attributing the battalion’s success to their contributions.



“All of the achievements the commanding general mentioned have everything to do with you,” Martinez said with a smile. “You all are the unsung heroes fighting to go above and beyond everyday to support the USARSOUTH headquarters, and I will cherish the time that I have been allowed to lead such an awesome and phenomenal group of Soldiers.”



Concluding her speech, Martinez wished Hamilton luck, leaving her a piece of advice.



“Take care of the team, and they will take care of you,” Martinez said to Hamilton. “Spartan six, signing off.”