Apollo Gym Opens Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Tyrell Morris | 240614-N-NB178-0218 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 14, 2024) Capt. Colin Day, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Friday cut the ribbon at the opening of the aft gym onboard the ship. The gym, named in honor of President John F. Kennedy's pivotal role in the space race, stands as a testament to the crew's shared history and values. The space serves as a boost to the quality-of-life for PCU John F. Kennedy Sailors, both in the present and future. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyrell K. Morris)

Sailors aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) proudly celebrated the grand opening of Apollo Gym, June 14, 2024. The gym, named in honor of President John F. Kennedy's pivotal role in the space race, stands as a testament to the crew’s shared history and values. The space serves as a boost to the quality-of-life for PCU John F. Kennedy Sailors, both in the present and future.



Reflecting on the Apollo Program, Kennedy once said, "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills." This spirit of determination and excellence is echoed in the overall construction of the ship and the recent completion of Apollo Gym.



The initiative for the gym was coordinated between the crew of PCU John F. Kennedy, the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair (SUPSHIP) Newport News, Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS), the Commander, Navy Installations Command, Morale, Wellness, and Recreation (MWR), and Deployed Forces Support.



"The Apollo Gym is a major incremental Quality of Service improvement for over 1,700 Sailors assigned to PCU John F. Kennedy," said commanding officer Capt. Colin Day. "In particular, our Reactor Department Sailors, who have been working tirelessly aboard the ship for almost three years, will have sustained, daily access to this outstanding fitness facility. I'm incredibly proud of our Sailors and shipyard teammates who made this a reality."



Apollo Gym offers the opportunity for PCU John F. Kennedy Sailors to work out in a convenient and time-saving manner with a variety of cardio and strength training equipment available for use.



"It's exciting to see the aft gym open aboard John F. Kennedy,” Shayne Laws, construction superintendent for the aircraft carrier at HII-NNS, said. "We are working with urgency alongside our U.S. Navy teammates to bring Kennedy to life, and this space taking shape is the latest example of that."



Building Apollo Gym was an intensive process all its own. Although some equipment could not fit through the ladder wells and had to be disassembled and reassembled, the crew's dedication ensured the project's success.



"Sailors, mainly from reactor and supply department, supported the process of transporting and assembling the equipment into the gym space," said Lt. Rachel Crawford, the assistant supply officer assigned to the ship’s MWR division.



Crawford highlighted the following Sailors as instrumental in that process: Engineman 2nd Class Justin Miles, Engineman 3rd Class Jakobi Mack, Machinist Mate 3rd Class Emiliano Gonzalez, Fireman Mahkah Stockstill, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Joseph-Peter Friday, Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Emily Lewis, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Misty Allen.



"The convenience of having a gym on board is a game-changer,” said Lt. Tyler Chema, reactor department networking division officer. “It saves time compared to driving off-site. The efficient use of space is perfect for PRTs and staying in shape. We are truly grateful for this addition to our ship."



As PCU John F. Kennedy prepares for its delivery and commissioning, milestones like these serve as a reminder of the incredible teamwork and dedication that drive the Navy's mission forward.