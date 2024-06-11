USS Bataan Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. – Capt. Trace Head relieved Capt. Paul Burkhart as commanding officer, USS Bataan (LHD 5) during a change of command and retirement ceremony held June 14, 2024, aboard Bataan.

Burkhart, who retired after 39 years of service, passed the title of “Captain” to Head in a traditional exchange in the ship’s hangar bay.

“I am thankful to each and every one of you here,” said Burkhart. “To the Battling Bastards of Big 5, you embody the phrase “Bataan tough,” and I couldn’t be more proud to have been your commanding officer.

A native of North Chili, New York, Captain Burkhart enlisted in the Navy in August 1984.

Upon completion of Recruit Training and Electronic Technician “A” School in Great Lakes, Ill. his enlisted assignments included Special Communications Division U.S. Naval Security Group Activity Northwest, Chesapeake, Va., USS Belknap (CG 26), USS Briscoe (DD 977), and Fleet Training Center Norfolk, Va. He was selected to the Enlisted Commissioning Program; attended Norfolk State University, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Engineering Technology and was commissioned in May 1998.

A career surface warfare officer, Captain Burkhart’s shipboard assignments include: USS Arthur W Radford (DD 968) as DCA, USS Hawes (FFG 53) as Navigator, USS Stump (DD 978) as combat systems officer, Commander Destroyer Squadron 22 as antiterrorism and force protection officer, USS Wasp (LHD 1) as navigator, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) as damage control assistant, Litoral Combat Ship Crew 109, Pre-commissioning Unit Little Rock (LCS 9) as commanding officer. Ashore, he served as force combat systems officer in Commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, force C5I requirements officer in Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, Litoral Combat Ship branch head in OPNAV N96. Most recently, and Commander, Carrier Strike Group TEN (CSG 10) as Operations Officer.

Under Burkhart’s command, Bataan executed a successful work up period, an eight and a half month deployment, the inaugural Fleet Week Miami, and Fleet Week New York 2024.

During the ceremony, Head took time to thank the crew aboard Bataan.

“It has been a challenging 18 months. We’ve been home for about 14 of the last 18 months, and it hasn’t been an easy road, but the Bataan crew worked through it,” said Head. “Your hard work and dedication made our eight and a half month deployment a success, and I’m proud to be commanding officer of Big 5.”

Bataan is the fifth ship of the Navy’s Wasp-class ships. She is the second U.S. Navy warship to bear the name. CVL-29 was an Independence-class small aircraft carrier that was commissioned in November 1943. After serving in both World War II and the Korean conflict, CVL-29 was decommissioned in 1954.

Bataan is currently preparing to enter a shipyard maintenance availability period.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 13:52 Story ID: 474012 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Holds Change of Command, by CPO Barry Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.