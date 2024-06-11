Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New FARP facility at Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Joint Base Charleston unveiled a new 3,300 square foot facility designed to enhance both training and equipment storage capabilities for the 628th Logistics Readiness Forward Area Refueling Point, or FARP, team on June 5, 2024, here on base.

    The new building, which cost $1.9 million, features a maintenance workshop, a classroom, and storage space, all tailored to enhance the FARP team's efficiency and readiness for missions.

    "The expansion and enhancement of the FARP building provides a dedicated training space where FARP members can hone their skills to operate in austere environments and provide refueling capabilities in innovative ways," said 2nd Lt. Rachel Brown, 628 Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight Commander.

    FARP enables rapid refueling and re-arming of aircraft in remote locations, ensuring efficient support for swift deployment and extraction while maintaining operational flexibility in challenging environments.

    According to Brown, "The completion of the FARP training building exemplifies JB Charleston’s commitment to supporting AMC’s mission of power projection and installation support. This building will enhance the FARP Team’s capability to efficiently conduct refueling operations and provide liquid lethality to our mission partners.”

    This new facility will support AMC’s sole FARP team and JB Charleston’s mission to maintain worldwide readiness, further solidifying the base’s role in global military logistics and fuel operations.

