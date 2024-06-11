428th Field Artillery Brigade dominates: From Best Red Leg to Best Squad

Photo By Bryan Araujo | The Fires Center of Excellence names its Best Squad on June 7, 2024. From left: Lt....... read more read more Photo By Bryan Araujo | The Fires Center of Excellence names its Best Squad on June 7, 2024. From left: Lt. Col. Pete Salfeety, Spc. Joseph Pleasant, Spc. Ryan Meglio, Cpl. Kevin Medina, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Obermuller, Sgt. Kamarean Stratman and Staff Sgt. Lisette Ugalde from the 428th Field Artillery Brigade. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (June 7, 2024) -The Fires Center of Excellence 2024 Best Squad competition ceremony celebrated the exceptional achievements of its Soldiers, highlighting dedication and skill. The 428th Field Artillery Brigade emerged victorious as FCoE’s Best Squad of the Year.



Cpl. Kevin Medina, a 42A-Human Resources Specialist from the 428th Field Artillery Brigade, distinguished himself as Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for his exemplary leadership and performance. Spc. Joseph Pleasant, from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment within the same brigade, was honored as Warrior of the Year, recognized for his outstanding skill and determination.



Pleasant, known for his tongue-in-cheek humor, was asked about his mindset and goal to become Soldier of the Year.



He responded, “Since day one, since birth! I knew I was going to come here and perform. I went to the briefing, looked around the room, and I didn’t see any competition.”



This team embodies self-confidence and professionalism, often seen joking and goofing off with each other, displaying high morale and cohesion.



Staff Sgt. Lisette Ugalde, the squad leader, has also made Fort Sill history as the first female section chief for 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment.



“We have a winning mentality," said Ugalde. “For us, it’s just another day, always winning.”



Throughout rigorous evaluations, competitors faced challenges such as the Army Combat Physical Test, weapons proficiency tests, and tactical missions including combat water survival and patrolling. They demonstrated expertise in position defense, ambush reactions, tactical combat casualty care, and responses to CBRN attacks. Written exams and a general knowledge board reviewed by senior enlisted leaders from Fort Sill further tested their Soldier tasks and teamwork.



“I saw each and every one of them work every day and put everything they had into this competition. I’m super proud of my team and can’t wait for the next competition that’s coming up,” said Ugalde.



Next, the squad will prepare to compete in the U.S. Army Training Doctrine Command’s Best Squad competition, continuing their pursuit of excellence and readiness.



In a notable achievement, Spc. Ryan Meglio, Sgt. Kamarean Stratman, and Spc. Joseph Pleasant, who recently excelled as the best 13B cannon crewmember section in the inaugural Best Red Leg competition last month, united once again to secure the 2024 FCoE Best Squad title. Their success underscores exceptional teamwork and dedication.



As this squad continues to set the standard with their excellence and achievement, they are poised to conquer any challenge in their path.



These accomplishments reflect Fort Sill’s commitment to fostering highly capable and skilled soldiers prepared for any challenge.