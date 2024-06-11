Joey’s Brew: A nod to Novosel

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Fort Novosel soldiers, civilians and family members who frequent the Soldier Service Center or Lyster Army Health Clinic are used to being greeted by the smell of fresh roasted coffee. That aroma may have gone through a recent locally sourced upgrade, according to Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Marketing Director Shannon Burke, but the new logo comes with an even more local story of its own.

Joey’s Brew hosted their ceremonial ribbon cutting event on June 12, 2024, at their location inside the Soldier Service Center on Fort Novosel. The garrison command team and MWR members welcomed the Mural City Coffee Company from Dothan, Ala., Joey’s Brew supplier, to join in the event.

Col. John P. Miller, Fort Novosel garrison commander, spoke on the meaning behind the new branding of Joey’s Brew. He explained how Kangaroos are connected to the home of Army Aviation.

“This celebration is all about strengthening bonds,” said Miller, “bonds between our history and bonds with our community.”

According to Miller, the name Joey’s Brew speaks to the history of the base’s namesake.

“As a medivac pilot, aircraft commander with two tours in Vietnam, Mike Novosel flew with the 82nd medical detachment,” said Miller. “Their patch, if you ever saw it, had a kangaroo on it carrying a medics bag. The medic bag was being held by the baby kangaroo, or the joey, in its mom’s pouch. It was there because their primary mission was to support the Australian Army in Vietnam.”

The partnership between Mural City Coffee Roasters and Fort Novosel MWR, opens the gate between the wiregrass community and the installation.

“It shows that we want to be a good community partner, be a good friend to our local community, and say thank you for being our friend and bringing your great products to us here at Fort Novosel,” said Miller.

Leadership from Fort Novosel, MWR and Mural City Coffee Company cut the ceremonial ribbon together before sharing samples from the Joey’s Brew menu. For the hours of operation, phone number, and current menu head to their website at https://novosel.armymwr.com/programs/coffee-zone

