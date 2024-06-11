Paving the Way, 2118th Asphalt Detachment Conduct Annual Training

Photo By Sgt. Trenton Fouche | Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard 2118th Asphalt Detachment lay asphalt...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Trenton Fouche | Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard 2118th Asphalt Detachment lay asphalt along a trail on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois June 10 as part of their annual training. The unit works throughout the state to ensure Illinois National Guard installations are paved. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Springfield, Ill. – Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard 2118th Asphalt Detachment were on Camp Lincoln June 1 to15 for annual training, putting their skills to work, repaving roads on the installation.



“We do a lot of traveling, working on Illinois National Guard installations throughout the state,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Lacey Jones of Tamaroa, Illinois, commander of the 2118th Asphalt Detachment Team.



“Our Soldiers have an opportunity to work on driveways, parking lots, even PT (physical fitness) tracks.”



As one of a handful of asphalt teams in the entire U.S. Army, Soldiers from the 2118th bring a unique set of skills to the force that translate over to the private sector. Many within the unit receive excellent benefits, not just from the ILARNG, but from civilian employers like IDOT and nVent.



“A lot of our Soldiers do construction and project management in the civilian world,” said Sgt. 1st Class Chelsie Bollmann-Setzekorn of Belleville, Illinois, detachment readiness noncommissioned officer and noncommissioned officer in charge.



“We have a lot of experience and expertise to go around. It makes it useful that we can apply these skills and troubleshooting tactics out onto the job site. I think that helps to keep us so efficient.”



The unit consists of 44 Soldiers ranging in rank and age, and demonstrating vast levels of experience. Pvt. 1st Class Mason Morgan of Pinckneyville, Illinois arrived from basic combat training in February and said the skills he’s learned have been invaluable.



“I found out about the 2118th Asphalt Detachment because of my dad,” said Morgan.



“He served in this unit when I was young, and a lot of the NCOs I have now were privates when he was in. It makes it feel like a family. Him seeing me wear the uniform and follow in his footsteps makes our family very proud. I’m 18 years old and I feel that the 2118th will help me get on track to a good career, whether I decide to go to college or a trade school, the Illinois Army National Guard will help pay for my education.”



“It’s great to have new, young Soldiers that bring a fresh perspective,” said Bollmann-Setzekorn.



“There’s also tremendous value in our NCOs who began here as privates and have gone on to become mentors to our junior enlisted. We all love to do our job. I’ve never seen a group work as hard as they do and complain so little. Our Soldiers don’t mind working a site for long hours. It’s such a great feeling returning to a training installation later and being able to see the work and know you helped do that.”