CRDAMC DPH keeps U.S. Army Futures Command medically prepped, ready

Maj. Jae Lim, dentist, former OIC, Perkins Dental Clinic, and Cpl. Jada Epps, dental assistant, provide a dental screening and checkup for a staff member of U.S. Army Futures Command, during a Public Health Care Rodeo provided by the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center May 22.

Austin, Texas – To promote health and well-being, help enhance administrative and medical readiness, and to protect its workforce the U.S. Army Futures Command collaborated with the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to provide its beneficiaries with a Health Care Rodeo May 22.

Established in 2018, AFC is the newest of the Army’s four major commands and focuses on prioritizing people, designing Army 2040, and delivering Army 2030.

CRDAMC staff provided comprehensive vaccinations, healthcare services like checks for immunizations, HIV, vision, audiology, periodic health assessments, and dental care for uniformed services members and dependents, Department of the Army civilians, and other Military health care personnel at the AFC Headquarters in Austin, Texas.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to fostering a healthier workforce and underscores the vital role of preventative care in overall health management.

“Medical support events like these are extremely helpful to AFC and its diverse workforce,” said Lt. Col. Randall Bittner, commander, Army Futures Command Support BN. “All AFC Headquarters personnel and facilities do not reside on an Army installation and do not have a designated MTF to support them. Without this support, service members would typically resort to traveling to either Ft. Cavazos or Joint Base San Antonio to complete many of their Army specific medical readiness requirements, which creates risk to force and mission in terms of travel time and time away from mission accomplishment.”

By prioritizing preventative care and making healthcare services more accessible, CRDAMC is paving the way for a healthier, more vibrant workforce.

“This is fantastic,” said Lt. Col. Liam Kozma, a former armor officer and now strategists G3/5/7, AFC. “You know for us not being on a base it’s a couple of extra steps for us to do all of our medical readiness stuff, so having these folks come here is just fantastic and I can’t thank everybody enough for making this happen.”

This collaboration between CRDAMC and AFC highlights a mutual dedication to the well-being of beneficiaries. By bringing healthcare services directly to the workplace, both organizations are taking proactive steps to ensure that beneficiaries remain healthy, productive, and engaged.

“I’m glad they’re here and this really helps us out,” said Master Sgt. Rachelle Eben, information technology specialist, AFC. “We have Soldiers commuting and very busy working.”

CRDAMC provided a Fall event for the AFC with the specific intent to reach 100% influenza vaccine compliance, and the spring event attempts to ensure service members conducting a permanent change of sation, or PCS, are leaving medically ready when they arrive at their next assignment and to capture those who have become delinquent or will become delinquent over the summer.

“The growing collaboration between CRDAMC DPH and AFC BN is progressing well,” said Lt. Col. Theresa Suggs, chief, Department of Public Health, CRDAMC. “We continue to fine tune our process with each semi-annual event and assigned AFC BN military can obtain readiness services without encountering many of the barriers faced by Soldiers stationed in locations without a military treatment facility.”

This initiative is a testament to what can be achieved when organizations come together with a shared vision of health and well-being. As it looks to the future, CRDAMC remains committed to expanding its outreach and continuing to provide exceptional care to all members of the community.

“The AFC is extremely grateful for the continued support and partnership with CRDAMC and Ft. Cavazos,” said Bittner. “The personnel that have come to each of our events are extremely welcoming, professional, and dedicated. It’s truly a great event and opportunity to us.”