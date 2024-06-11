Soldiers attending MSTC participate in realistic medical skills training using simulations, like treating mannequins with simulated wounds or practicing procedures in mock combat environments. This helps them be prepared to provide care in real-world situations. For example, soldiers from the 38th Regional Support Group recently honed their Combat Life Saver skills at the MSTC, putting their knowledge to the test in simulated battlefield scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 11:13
|Story ID:
|473991
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Simulation Training Center, by SSG Nathaniel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
