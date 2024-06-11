Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Simulation Training Center

    Medical Simulation Training Center

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Nathaniel King | The Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) is a facility designed to provide...... read more read more

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel King 

    38th Regional Support Group

    Soldiers attending MSTC participate in realistic medical skills training using simulations, like treating mannequins with simulated wounds or practicing procedures in mock combat environments. This helps them be prepared to provide care in real-world situations. For example, soldiers from the 38th Regional Support Group recently honed their Combat Life Saver skills at the MSTC, putting their knowledge to the test in simulated battlefield scenarios.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 11:13
    Story ID: 473991
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Simulation Training Center, by SSG Nathaniel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Medical Simulation Training Center
    Medical Simulation Training Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT