Marine Pacesetter Commander Changes Command

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. – A change of command ceremony was held today to transfer 6th Marine Corps District recruiting command authorities from Col. Lance J. Langfeldt to Col. Scott E. Stephan at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.



Langfeldt, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1990 and later commissioned in 1997. Prior to taking command of 6MCD in 2021, also known as the Pacesetters, his assignments included 2d Tank Battalion, The Basic School, 1st Tank Battalion where he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III, Headquarters Marine Corps Manpower Management, command of Recruiting Station Indianapolis, United Kingdom Advanced Command and Staff College, operations officer for 12MCD, command of 2d Tank Battalion, the Marine Corps War College, and assistant chief of staff recruiting for Eastern Recruiting Region.



Langfeldt expressed gratitude to everyone he worked with during his time leading the Pacesetters and said, "Sixth Marine Corps District has the best recruiters on the planet. We win because we work, and because of two words; attitude and effort!"



Stephan, a native of Mobile, Alabama, commissioned in 2000 after graduating from The Citadel. Prior to taking command of 6MCD, his assignments included 3d Battalion 2d Marines, 1st Battalion 8th Marines, command of 2d Battalion 2d Marines, plans officer for 2d Marine Logistics Group, future operations officer for 2d Marine Division, and assistant chief of staff for both G-3 operations and G-5 plans for III Marine Expeditionary Force. Stephan stated that he and his family left Japan only a week and a half ago and are ready to begin a new chapter.



Stephan expressed gratitude and excitement to lead the Pacesetters as he said, “There’s no mission more consequential, no mission more challenging and rewarding than recruiting.”



Ceremony imagery is available at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/6MCD. Media interested in amplifying information should contact the 6th Marine Corps District Marketing and Communication office at Hudson.sadler@marines.usmc.mil or jacob.johnson2@marines.usmc.mil.



Photos: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8470843/6th-marine-corps-district-change-command



