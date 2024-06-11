91st Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Edington assumed command of the 91st Maintenance Group from U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick H. Baum during a change of command ceremony at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 13.



Prior to assuming command of the 91st MXG, Edington served as the commander ander of the 341st Operations Group at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. Those in attendance at the ceremony included families of both commanders, support staff and the Rough Riders of the 91st MXG.



“It has been an honor to lead the 91st MXG,” said Baum. “The dedication and perseverance of this team have been truly remarkable. Despite the harsh conditions and challenging environment, the team has consistently demonstrated excellence in maintaining our fleet.”



U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth McGhee, commander of the 91st Missile Wing, commended the work accomplished by the 91st MXG under Baum’s leadership.



“The men and women of the 91st MXG have shown exceptional commitment and skill in their mission,” said McGhee. “They have ensured the reliability and readiness of our intercontinental ballistic missile fleet, and I am confident that Edington will continue this legacy of excellence.”



The 91st MXG is the maintenance backbone of the 91st MW. The group is responsible for providing maintenance and logistics support for the wing's intercontinental ballistic missile fleet.



“The dedication and commitment of the 91st Maintenance Group team are truly remarkable,” said Edington. “I am honored to lead such a distinguished group and look forward to continuing our mission of maintaining the highest standards of readiness and reliability.”

