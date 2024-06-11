Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: June 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    June 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard drive military vehicles in a convoy June 2, 2024, on State Highway 21 near Tomah, Wis., on their way to Fort McCoy, Wis., for training.

    During June 2024, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.”

    The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 09:59
    Story ID: 473973
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Photo Story: June 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

