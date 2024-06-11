Photo Story: June 2024 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard drive military vehicles in a convoy June 2,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard drive military vehicles in a convoy June 2, 2024, on State Highway 21 near Tomah, Wis., on their way to Fort McCoy, Wis., for training. During June 2024, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard drive military vehicles in a convoy June 2, 2024, on State Highway 21 near Tomah, Wis., on their way to Fort McCoy, Wis., for training.



During June 2024, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy as part of fiscal year 2024.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.”



The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



