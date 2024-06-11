‘We care about you and nothing you can do will change that’: Mental health matters to JMC’s senior leaders

Courtesy Photo | The senior leaders of the Joint Munitions Command addressed mental health with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The senior leaders of the Joint Munitions Command addressed mental health with the command’s workforce near the end of May, and they were candid and open. Whether an individual serves as a Civilian employee for the Department of Defense, a Soldier, or simply a member of society, the relationship between mental health and overall well-being is profoundly interconnected. (National Alliance on Mental Illness) see less | View Image Page

Discussions surrounding mental health remain insufficient due to the fear of stigmatization.



Creating spaces that are safe for open dialogue, raising awareness, and fostering understanding are crucial steps in combatting stigma surrounding mental health.



Whether an individual serves as a Civilian employee for the Department of Defense, a Soldier, or simply a member of society, the relationship between mental health and overall well-being is profoundly interconnected.



The senior leaders of the Joint Munitions Command addressed mental health with the command’s workforce near the end of May, and they were candid and open.



Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander, reflected about a Soldier he knew personally who committed suicide. At times, Anderson fought back his emotions while speaking to JMC’s employees.



“Your leadership, the directors, and I all care very deeply for every person who is a member of JMC,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t matter what you do, what your background is, what you struggle with, and what you’re good at. We care about you and nothing you can do will change that. Everybody messes up, and everybody has bad days.



“You will have disappointments and hard times in life. It’s a part of life, but it’s OK,” Anderson added. “There is no hard time or disappointment that you cannot overcome. There is no problem too small or too big to bring to your leadership. You never have to deal with the problem alone.”



Recognizing and addressing the mental health needs of JMC’s personnel is essential.



“You cannot handle every problem alone, because I’ve tried and everybody has to get advice or help at some point in their life,” Anderson said. “Everyone can come back from a screw up, bad decision, break-up or whatever it is, but you can’t come back from death because that is a permanent decision.



“There are a lot of assets and resources that we have to help you,” Anderson added.



JMC’s Command Sgt. Maj., Christopher Reaves, echoed Anderson’s sentiments and drilled home an important point.



“We are truly grateful for everything that everyone does for JMC, but what job you perform is much less important to us than your well-being. Please keep that in mind,” Reaves said. “Life happens to all of us, not every day is rainbows and butterflies.”



Mental well-being is not a static state but a dynamic process. Seeking support when needed and cultivating a supportive social network are essential aspects of maintaining one’s mental health.



“All of us have to check in on each other,” Reaves said. “While telework is great, it creates an artificial barrier to connecting with your teammates and looking them in the eyes. They might look great online, but are absolutely going through turmoil.



“We have to make sure we’re taking care of each other,” he added. “Oftentimes, when you are trying to do things on your own, and it is bigger than you, it usually doesn’t turn out well.”

For those battling mental health issues, Chaplain (Capt.) Simon Jackson, JMC’s chaplain, and Lt. Col. Jeffrey Milch, JMC’s command surgeon, can provide guidance and point individuals to valuable resources such as the Rock Island Arsenal Employee Assistance Program, which employs trained counselors who offer free and confidential assistance to Civilians.



In a mental health crisis? Call or text 988