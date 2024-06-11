Miami Army Garrison Unveils Innovative Welcome Mural in its Fitness Facility

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami Morale, Welfare, and Recreation’s (MWR) Marketing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami Morale, Welfare, and Recreation’s (MWR) Marketing Manager, Stephanie Borrero (center), pose for a photo with Chalk and Brush artists’ Cinthia Santos (left) and Benjamin Eliansky, in front of a new mural painted by them inside USAG-Miami’s Fitness Center. The mural was a collaboration project between USAG-Miami’s MWR Team and local mural business Chalk and Brush and is designed to showcase Miami’s rich cultural diversity. (U.S. Army photo by Itzel Rivera-Febus) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami has introduced a new mural at the entrance of its fitness facility, offering an innovative way to welcome patrons to the installation.



“This vibrant artwork captures the essence of Miami's rich cultural tapestry, seamlessly blending elements of the city's iconic art deco architecture, lush tropical landscapes, and diverse cultural heritage,” said Stephanie Borrero, USAG-Miami’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Marketing Manager. The mural, a collaboration between USAG-Miami’s MWR Team and local mural business Chalk and Brush, is designed to resonate deeply with the community. “As families and individuals pass by, they are greeted with a piece of art that tells the story of Miami, fostering a sense of belonging and pride,” Stephanie added. “For many of our families experiencing South Florida for the first time, this project creates a memorable photo opportunity to capture their time at USAG-Miami.”



Considering the installation’s upcoming family housing complex, set for completion by 2027, the mural will offer families a unique opportunity to preserve memories of their time in USAG-Miami. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the mural enhances MWR’s marketing efforts by increasing brand awareness and promoting community engagement.



USAG-Miami, home to U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) and part of the U.S. Army's Installation Management Command, provides quality installation support services, infrastructure, and force protection to support mission readiness for USSOUTHCOM, Special Operations Command South, tenant units, their service members, families, and Department of Army civilians.

