Summer Safety Stand Down at U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Service members, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, pose for a photo during the summer safety stand down presentation at the Island Breeze Fitness Center June 13, 2024.

“The summer safety stand down is important because this will be the avenue of information about safety for all sailors on the island. They will receive reminders of the hazards we face during the summer time, said Ronald Belleza, the base safety officer.

The stand down included briefings and interactive sessions on water safety, heat-related illnesses, fire safety, and safe practices for recreational activities. Key focuses were hydration and water safety, with tips provided on recognizing dehydration and heat exhaustion symptoms, as well as safe swimming practices and emergency procedures for heat-related incidents.

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Rivera, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia said, “Staying safe during this upcoming summer is necessary to enjoy summer because if you hurt yourself or get injured, you won’t be able to take full advantage of activities that only summertime offers,” said Rivera.

Fire safety was also discussed, with sessions covering proper handling of flammable materials, the importance of fire extinguishers, and emergency response procedures in case of a fire.

“Only smoke in designated smoking areas and don’t leave cooking unattended,” said Belleza. “It is important that we proceed with caution when we use fire in these hotter temperatures, so we can protect our sailors and our assets.”

The event featured demonstrations of proper hydration techniques, safe swimming practices, and fire safety protocols, along with interactive displays and hands-on activities.

“It is important to remind everyone to stay safe during summertime,” said Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. “The goal is to make sure everyone has a great time when we go out to do any type of summer activity.

U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibility in support of overseas contingency operations.