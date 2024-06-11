USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commemorates 249 years of Army’s service, sacrifice, and strength

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz (left) along with Capt....... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz (left) along with Capt. Gabriela Montanez, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz (center), and Sgt. 1st Class Olga Kuzubov, military equal opportunity advisor, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, cut a birthday cake to commemorate the 249th Army Birthday at Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 13. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz joins the nation in celebrating the U.S. Army's 249th birthday on June 14. Today, the Army commemorates nearly two and a half centuries of steadfast service and sacrifice.



Founded on June 14, 1775, the Continental Army was established by the Second Continental Congress to unify the fight against British rule. Over the years, the Army has played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's history, from securing independence in the Revolutionary War to serving in conflicts across the globe.



“Just as our own birthday’s pass, the Army’s birthday is a chance to reflect on the past year – appreciating the challenges our service has overcome,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. “This reflection is not limited to only the last year but the full history of our nation’s oldest service.”



The Army's history is rich with stories of heroism and resilience. From the battlefields of World War I to the deserts of the Middle East, Soldiers have demonstrated unparalleled bravery. The Army's mission has evolved over the centuries, but its core values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage have remained constant.



As the Army looks to the future, it continues to innovate and adapt to meet the challenges of a changing world. Modernization efforts are underway to ensure that soldiers are equipped with the best technology and training.



“I have served for 20 of the Army’s 249 years and can affirm positive change is inevitable,” said Wrensch.



The 249th birthday celebration includes a series of events and ceremonies across military installations worldwide, honoring the Army's history and the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families.



As the Army approaches its 250th year, it remains a symbol of strength and resilience, ready to face whatever challenges lie ahead.



“Our nation’s sons and daughters will continue to carry the heartbeat of the Army for another 249 years, ensuring our freedom and liberties remain intact,” said Wrensch. “This celebration is a reminder that no matter what, ‘the Army goes rolling along.’”



