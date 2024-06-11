Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez, 51st Security Forces Squadron...... read more read more

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez, 51st Security Forces Squadron commander’s support staff supervisor, earned the title of Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2024.

    As a commander’s support staff supervisor, her role is critical to maintaining mission success of the 51st SFS by ensuring over 460 members receive quality support through the administration of commander programs.

    Sanchez played a pivotal role in implementing process improvements for three DoD programs to include drug demand reduction, body composition assessment and physical fitness assessment. She also directed the unit fitness program, clearing a backlog of over 100 PT tests and assisted unit leaders with non-current members, directly impacting the readiness of 51st Fighter Wing Airmen and their ability to carry out the “Fight Tonight” mission.

    Congratulations to Senior Airman Sanchez on earning the Mustang of the Week!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 20:47
    Story ID: 473943
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez
    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    CSS
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 SFS
    MOTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT