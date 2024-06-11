Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez, 51st Security Forces Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez, 51st Security Forces Squadron commander’s support staff supervisor, poses for a portrait at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2024. Sanchez earned the title of Mustang of the Week for her dedication to the 51st SFS. Her role is critical to maintaining mission success by ensuring over 460 members receive quality support through the administration of commander programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Sanchez, 51st Security Forces Squadron commander’s support staff supervisor, earned the title of Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2024.



As a commander’s support staff supervisor, her role is critical to maintaining mission success of the 51st SFS by ensuring over 460 members receive quality support through the administration of commander programs.



Sanchez played a pivotal role in implementing process improvements for three DoD programs to include drug demand reduction, body composition assessment and physical fitness assessment. She also directed the unit fitness program, clearing a backlog of over 100 PT tests and assisted unit leaders with non-current members, directly impacting the readiness of 51st Fighter Wing Airmen and their ability to carry out the “Fight Tonight” mission.



Congratulations to Senior Airman Sanchez on earning the Mustang of the Week!