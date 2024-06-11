497th CSSB Changes Command During Annual Training

Courtesy Photo | The 497th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) bid farewell to Lt. Col. William...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 497th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) bid farewell to Lt. Col. William (Aaron) Hall and welcomed Lt. Col. Charles (Anthony) Donley during a change of command ceremony, Ft. Cavazos, Texas, June 12, 2024. Col. Wesley Sargent, Commander, 38th RSG served as reviewing officer for the ceremony conducted while the unit was participating in annual training supporting a Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI) mission. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, - The 497th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 38th Regional Support Group, 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) bid farewell to Lt. Col. William (Aaron) Hall and welcomed Lt. Col. Charles (Anthony) Donley during a change of command ceremony, Ft. Cavazos, Texas, June 12, 2024.



Hall took command of the 497th CSSB in an unconventional way serving as the rear detachment commander while the battalion was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, followed by an official Unification of Command Ceremony, Bedford, Virginia, March 26, 2023.



Col. Wesley Sargent, Commander, 38th RSG served as reviewing officer for the ceremony conducted while the unit was participating in annual training supporting a Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI) mission.



“Aaron’s consolidated battalion level field training exercises concept has resulted in a marked increase in mission readiness……and has been adopted by multiple units moving into the new fiscal year. The 497th CSSB has transitioned from primarily reserve center operations into continuous and impactful tough, realistic…. field training,” said Sargent.



Hall’s next assignment will be Carlisle, Pennsylvania at the United States Army War College resident course. There are limited Army Reserve officers selected for this academic adventure and opportunity to earn a master's degree in strategic studies plus other certifications.



Command leadership typically changes every two years and as Donley takes command, he accepts the position emphasized in doctrine as a critical role of officers to lead, direct, and support their units to accomplish missions effectively and uphold the principles of the military profession.



“Anthony, you will be challenged in expected and unexpected ways. When you encounter the unexpected, I would advise you to lean into it, for it is in those unforeseen challenges where you will be stretched and grow. Those will be the climbs where you will find yourself being molded into a better leader,” said Sargent.



The change of command is a ceremony that is esteemed with customs and traditions where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the unit’s colors to the brigade commander, who then passes it to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership.



“I’m extremely humbled and honored to take the responsibility, the mantle of command. I do not take this lightly and will do my best every day for the great Soldiers of this amazing organization. I appreciate how they have welcomed me to the team. Hall did an amazing job through his Soldier care and raising expectations for training. I have a tough act to follow and hope we can build upon previous successes,” said Donley.



497th CSSB is located in Bedford, Virginia and supports logistics units in Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.