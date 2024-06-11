Chicago native supports dependable, quality OB/GYN Care at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Ebony Sims, a licensed vocational nurse in the OB/GYN department at Naval Health...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Ebony Sims, a licensed vocational nurse in the OB/GYN department at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, is praised for her dedication and commitment to patient care. Her responsibilities include initiating care for newly pregnant patients, managing patients with abnormal pap smear findings, and collaborating with civilian hospitals for complicated OB patient referrals. The clinic provides high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore and Monterey, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. (U.S. DoD photo by Elaine Heirigs/released) see less | View Image Page

LEMOORE, Calif. (June 13, 2024) -- Ebony Sims is a licensed vocational nurse (LVN) in the obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) department at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Sims has been with Team Lemoore for three years as a staff support nurse and nurse educator for all OB patients.



Sims diligently initiates care for newly pregnant patients. She also obtains patient medical history, places appropriate lab orders and provides patients with vital information about pregnancy. Her responsibilities extend to managing patients with abnormal pap smear findings ensuring prompt treatment and follow-up.



Cmdr. Anna Choe, director for health services, praised Sims for her dedication and commitment.



“LVN Sims is a team player who is very reliable and has stepped up in many ways to help our clinic,” said Choe. “She is dependable and always goes above and beyond for this clinic and for our patients.”



In addition to her day-to-day roles, Sims is also involved in triaging patients, providing nurse telephone consultations and conducts nurse-run protocols. She also collaborates with civilian hospitals for referrals for complicated OB patients.



Sims is also a major contributor in helping keep the clinic’s Walk-in Contraceptive Clinic highly successful. The walk-in clinic is held Thursday mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the main Lemoore clinic. TRICARE eligible patients can walk in, no appointment needed, for care and counseling to learn about contraceptive options. They can also receive education on safe sexual practices and STI prevention and treatment if needed.



Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, co-located with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore, ensures the readiness of its active-duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada.



The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps, and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.



The command’s mission is to advance the readiness and health of our warfighters and beneficiaries and invest in our people and partnerships.