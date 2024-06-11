Special Operations Aviation Command Flight Detachment CW4 retires

Photo By Ana Henderson | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Antoine Edwards (right) wrapped up his 30-year career with the...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Antoine Edwards (right) wrapped up his 30-year career with the U.S. Army on June 13, 2024. Edwards’ family, friends, and former and current leaders gathered at the Special Operations Aviation Command Flight Detachment hangar at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground for his retirement ceremony. see less | View Image Page

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Antoine Edwards wrapped up his 30-year career with the U.S. Army on June 13, 2024.



Edwards’ family, friends, and former and current leaders gathered at the Special Operations Aviation Command Flight Detachment hangar at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) for his retirement ceremony.



Edwards, a Detroit native, enlisted in 1993 and was accepted into the Initial Entry Rotary Wing Flight School in 2005. Upon completing flight school in 2007, he became a Warrant Officer 1 flying a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter which took him to Bosnia and Honduras.



During his career he served as the White House Communications Agency Presidential and Vice-Presidential Communications Lead and the Lead Communications Trainer onboard Air Force Two, among other leadership roles.



Edwards came to YPG as a pilot for the Special Operation Aviation Command Flight Detachment in 2020.



Among the special moments the day he retired: Edwards received a water salute during his last flight and was inducted into the Order of St. Michael. His son Andrew performed the invocation, and his wife Karen was recognized for her participation in the family readiness group.



On behalf of the YPG community, best wishes and thank you, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Edwards!