Resolute Sentinel 2024 made possible with logistics, contracting

LIMA, Pe. – Logistics and Contracting are often overlooked, but highly valuable assets that have served as a foundation for the large scale global exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024.



Exercise RS24 saw participating nations of Peru, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, France and the United States bolster their interoperability and seamless integration. With all of the endlessly moving pieces the logistics and contracting team were the force behind the scenes ensuring everyone and everything was in its place in order for the exercise to thrive.



“Contracting and Logistics is often a little bit overlooked in the planning and sometimes even in the execution phase,” U.S. Air Force Lt. Badri Francis Combined Joint Task Force - Resolute Sentinel lead contracting officer. “It's one of those critical pieces where everything is sculpted and put together. From operations to emergency response to mission support, my team serves as a linchpin to make sure all those things happen without hesitation.”



Given the scale of this exercise, involving over seven participating countries and approximately 1,500 experts, unforeseen challenges and problems emerged which proved the critical importance of contracting and logistics teams.



“Anytime a situation arose, depending on what it was we had the people here get it done,” U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Jones Combined Joint Task Force - Resolute Sentinel J4 director of operations said. “If it was ground transportation, I work with my vehicle control officers and my deployment distribution senior to work with me to provide possible courses of action. If it has to do with contracting I work alongside my contract executing officers and my deputy. Having the personnel I have on my team and keeping everybody in the know is a huge reason why I think we are able to remain flexible and successfully provide for every single agency during Resolute Sentinel.”



Jones also detailed how the logistics team coordinated the transportation of resources to locations all over Peru including La Palmas, San Juarez, La Joya and Ancón. The contracting team handled a multitude of contracts that ensured said resources and transportation were available while also securing lodging for all participants of the exercise.



“The Contracting team has been amazing,” said Jones. “They have done work which has supported a slew of various contracts, whether that's sustainment lodging, hotels, or the ground transportation. I believe we have over 10 logistics contracts that we have in place in Peru. At this point in time the contracting team has successfully handled $5.7 million worth of contracts and resources that we are helping support the Peruvian economy with just from us participating in this exercise.”



Servicios De Logística Integral Cargo was one of the logistical contracts that contributed to the overall success of RS24 by transporting things such as line hauls, porta potties, generators, and hand washing stations.



“We were very excited for the opportunity to be able to supply and transport the various products needed for this exercise,” Paolo Flores Medina SLI Cargo general manager said. “We have many facilities and many options across Lima to be able to meet the demanding needs of the exercise or change supplies in order to be able to better serve and support a huge endeavor like this.”



The lessons learned from RS24 will help further build the cohesiveness of the U.S. and its allied partner nations.



“I believe we now have a stronger working relationship between the U.S. and our allied counter partners,” said Francis. “Resolute Sentinel, while not necessarily agile combat support, is an iteration where we're supporting multiple locations without robust infrastructure. So working with our allies and the Peruvians, we’ve been finding those creative solutions to get the mission done. It's been a great learning experience that I believe every nation involved will use and grow into a stronger Integrated force.”

