The 9th Hospital Center Supports the 2024 Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise

For the past five years, the 9th Hospital Center has been supporting the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX), and 2024 was no exception. Between the 3rd and the 7th of June, the 9th Hospital Center (HC), part of the 1st Medical Brigade at Ft. Cavazos, engaged in Operation Torch, an intense series of cutting-edge medical simulations in multiple training sites in support of JEMX.









According to the 11th Field Hospital Commander Lieutenant Coronel Omar Shami, “Our main focus for this year's event was to establish a highly mobile 32-bed hospital and then expand its capacity to a 64-bed hospital. The goal was to use all the assets within the field hospital to prepare for an operational environment. This is a great exercise and our most valuable resource, our Soldiers, got needed experience out of this.” The 9th Hospital Center established a 64-bed hospital in an austere environment to immerse medical providers into a simulated deployed environment. The scenarios put forth were lifelike because they were based on actual cases from the last 20 years of combat.









One particularly riveting scenario involved a complex battlefield extraction followed by immediate trauma care, where medics had to demonstrate both speed and precision under simulated enemy fire. The atmosphere was electrifying, marked by rapid decision-making as teams navigated through dynamic variables that mimicked war-zone environments. This immersive experience polished their technical skills while fostering an indomitable spirit of resilience. This proved once again why the 9th Hospital Center remains a pinnacle of military medical preparedness. The 9th Hospital Center Command Sergeant Major Osmil C. Sazon stated, “The focus of the JEMX training was to enhance the ready medical force and strengthen the relationship between 9th Hospital Center, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC), Air Force, Navy, and other multinational emergency response personnel. With a shared mental model to create a united front to help support our war fighters. The 9th HC’s main missions were to establish the field hospital and create realistic scenario-based trainings for our medical providers so they could utilize their various skill sets in a simulated combat environment. These scenarios helped them use their critical thinking techniques to solve multifaceted problems they would encounter in an austere environment. It is very crucial that we optimize the employment of our forces to demonstrate our capabilities through joint inter-operability training.”









Furthermore, this exercise served as a reminder of just how crucial it is to be prepared and flexible in an ever-changing global environment. The meticulously planned drills not only highlighted critical areas for improvement but also provided an opportunity for real-time problem-solving. These drills also showcased moments of inspiring ingenuity from both seasoned professionals and emerging talents. The significance of these invaluable days spent at Ft Cavazos becomes apparent as the healthcare providers return with new knowledge and strengthened bonds. These experiences have played a pivotal role in shaping their resilience and adaptability, while equipping them to face any challenge that lies ahead.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 17:44 Story ID: 473923 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US