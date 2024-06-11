Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Awards Sailor for Money-saving Initiative

Photo By Seaman Tyler Miles | Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jim GarciaAcevedo, assigned to USS Boxer...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Tyler Miles | Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jim GarciaAcevedo, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Aguada, Puerto Rico, explains the process of 3D printing sound-powered phone caps to Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, in a repair shop aboard Boxer, June 6, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO -Adm. Stephen T. Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 6, 2024.



While aboard, he presented Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jim GarciaAcevedo, assigned to the ship’s Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD), with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for the additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing, of 300 sound-powered phone caps, saving the Navy $12,000 in production costs.



In June 2022, U.S. Pacific Fleet directed commanders at every echelon to optimize pride, performance and operational readiness through the Shipshape and Seaworthy initiative.



“Upgrading one of our communication systems was a cross-sectional effort involving multiple departments and rates—reinforcing that seamless integration of specialties is what makes Boxer, and more broadly, the Surface Force great,” said Boxer Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Holmes. “I see firsthand how hard this crew works day in and day out, so it is immensely gratifying for the highest levels of Navy leadership to recognize our Sailors’ efforts.”



As part of Boxer’s team-wide effort to improve internal communications, personnel sought out phone boxes—critical elements to passing information at sea—for improvement. Each phone box has two phone cap assemblies, available for purchase at $41 each. GarciaAcevedo was able to lower the in-house cost by almost 97% through 3D printing the materials.



“You have to reverse engineer the part, measure every angle of the unit and create a design out of that,” said GarciaAcevedo. “So far, I’ve made 300 of them with more than one hundred staying permanently onboard. It was an honor to be given a medal by Pacific Fleet in front of my command.”



AIMD worked with personnel from Deck, Engineering and Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Combat Systems and Information Departments to locate and upgrade the phone boxes. The interdepartmental efforts improved ship communication and material readiness, while employing money-saving measures through a spirit of ingenuity.



“I am hugely appreciative of this one innovation,” said Koehler after he presented the award during an all hands call on the mess decks. “I consider it an example of where this crew is going and where they see themselves. You’re a shining example of it, and the tip of the iceberg.”



Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Commissioned February 11, 1995, Boxer is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.