Iquitos Medical Team provides aid to Peruvian Hospital during Resolute Sentinel 2024

U.S Air Force Master Sgt. Malarie Eagle, 88th Medical Support Squadron healthcare and technology management section chief, tests a dental operating light during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Iquitos, Peru, June 4, 2024. Throughout the three-week long exercise RS24, the team of Biomedical Equipment Technicians in Iquitos, Peru, supported our partner nation forces by installing, inspecting, repairing, calibrating, and modifying biomedical equipment and support systems to ensure they are able to treat patients safely and efficiently.

IQUITOS, Peru – Resolute Sentinel 24, an annual joint-humanitarian assistance exercise spanning multiple countries, aims to enhance the readiness and joint training of U.S. and partner nation civil engineers, medical professionals, and support personnel through humanitarian activities.



This year, in the heart of Iquitos, Peru, a dedicated team of 27—including members from the United States Air Force, Brazilian Air Force, and joint service support—joined forces with the local Peruvian Air Force and host nation medical teams. Together, they shared knowledge, treated patients, and repaired vital medical equipment, showcasing the power of international collaboration.



“Every day, we coordinate with the Peruvian Air Force to deploy our medical providers where we can make the biggest impact,” said Lt. Col. Lanette Walker, 88th Medical Group perioperative nurse. “Our team is flexibly operating between the Peruvian Air Force Hospital and the Hospital Regional de Loreto. We stay in touch with hospital staff during the day to adjust our capabilities based on patient needs. We prioritize knowledge exchange, improving interagency relationships, and enhancing patient care.”



Throughout RS24, the team of Biomedical Equipment Technicians supported partner nation forces by installing, inspecting, repairing, calibrating, and modifying biomedical equipment and support systems to ensure safe and efficient patient treatment.



Additionally, the Peruvian and United States Air Forces collaborated to provide local patients with optical surgeries, a service unavailable in this region of Peru due to a shortage of specialists and supplies.



“Because of Resolute Sentinel, we have the great opportunity to provide various services to the local Peruvian populace that weren't readily available for the past two to three years,” said Peruvian Air Force Colonel Marco Cevallos, Air Group NO. 42 hospital director. “Now we can offer specialized medical attention, such as optical surgeries, to the regional hospital of Loreto, the most important public hospital in the region.”



During RS24, an unexpected delay in supplies momentarily disrupted the medical team's schedule. However, they adapted quickly, collaborating with Peruvian medical staff and Air Force personnel to continue delivering patient care despite the constraints of limited supplies and equipment.



“It has been a slow start without any of our supplies, but we have made the best of the situation and focused on what we can do while working alongside the Peruvian medical staff and Air Force,” said Walker. “Both countries bring valuable talents to the table, improving the outcome of the mission. By building an environment that demonstrates the effectiveness of international cooperation, we can achieve much more.”



Overall, the Iquitos team provided eight different services including ophthalmology, infectious disease treatment, obstetrics/gynecology, oncology, dental care, emergency medicine, general surgery, and biomedical equipment repair and support.



“I believe the U.S. Air Force is an important regional ally with world-class standards,” said Cevallos. “This exercise has provided our medical team with the opportunity to share experiences, learn from each other, and work together to standardize procedures, enabling us to respond more effectively to emergencies.”



The accomplishments in Iquitos and throughout the exercise proves that Resolute Sentinel not only prepares the participating seven countries for emergencies but also nurtures enduring partnerships that transcend borders, ultimately fostering a safer, healthier world for all.