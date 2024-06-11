JROTC Students Tour NAS JRB Fort Worth

U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kryzentia Richards



Various units across Naval Air Station(NAS) Joint Reserve Base(JRB) Fort Worth hosted a tour for 160 Junior Officers’ Training Course (JROTC) Cadets June 6, 2024.



The Cadets visited the base as part of the 5-day Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) & North Texas, Annual Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Course (JROTC) Cadet Leadership Challenge Camp. Base tours give students the opportunity to see different branches of the military and various career fields in action.



“Base tours at NAS JRB Fort Worth for JROTC students are vital as they provide a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insight into joint military operations,” said Sandy Owens, NAS JRB Fort Worth Public Affairs Officer. “By exposing students to various branches and units, students can better understand the significance of teamwork across different military branches, promoting a ‘one team, one fight’ mindset.”



During the tour, students broke into four tour groups and visited U.S. Army Aviation Support Facilities Carswell, 90th Aviation Support Battalion, air traffic control tower and radar room, base security military working dogs, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 234, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112, 136th Airlift Wing Texas Air National Guard, 301st Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, Air Logistics Training Center flight simulators, and the Morale Welfare and Recreation Aquatic Center.



“Your dedication and commitment have made a significant impact in the lives of 160 Cadets,” said retired 1st Sgt. Terrence Campbell, FWISD’s JROTC Department.



The one-week camp, hosted June 3-7 offers cadets an environment based in a military setting which emphasizes a practical application of teamwork, character development, citizenship and leadership development, said Campbell.



Since 2012, the FWISD has conducted its JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge in Azle. In recent years, exercises have motivated students to overcome their fears, read a map and sharpen skills for becoming productive members of their community. The camp culminates with the cadets’ parents being invited to Azle to observe how they’ve spent their week.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:14 Story ID: 473914 Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JROTC Students Tour NAS JRB Fort Worth, by PO2 Kryzentia Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.