BAMC scores high marks on patient care surveys

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | A patient fills out a TRICARE Inpatient Satisfaction Survey (TRISS) at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 13, 2024. BAMC received an overall rating of nearly 80% on the TRISS for the first quarter of 2024 – more than seven points higher than the average for other military treatment facilities and 11 points higher than civilian network hospitals. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, June 13, 2024 – Brooke Army Medical Center scored high marks and positive feedback from patients on both inpatient and outpatient surveys.



Several patients surveyed expressed their gratitude within survey comments.



One patient said, “Very thankful for the care I received. BAMC is an amazing hospital.”



Another said, “Exceptional staff from beginning to end. The doctors were exceptional!”



Other comments included, “Everything and everyone was amazing,” “I would not want to be in any other hospital,” and “You guys are great, I could not thank you more.”



For the first quarter of 2024, BAMC received an overall rating of nearly 80% on the TRICARE Inpatient Satisfaction Survey. That rating is more than seven points higher than the average for other military treatment facilities and 11 points higher than civilian network hospitals.



Furthermore, 81.9% of those surveyed said they would recommend BAMC for inpatient care. BAMC also received high marks on communication with both doctors and nurses.



“These numbers are a testament to the dedication and commitment of our entire staff to providing our patients safe, high-quality healthcare they deserve,” said BAMC Commander Army Col. Mark Stackle.



The TRISS incorporates the questions developed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems initiative.



The TRISS reports on the experiences of adults who receive medical, surgical, and obstetrics inpatient services from the Military Health System's 58 direct care military treatment facilities and through the MHS civilian network of providers purchased care arrangements. The survey is conducted for TRICARE's Defense Health Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation division.



The survey’s intent is to provide performance feedback that is actionable and will aid in improving the overall quality of healthcare for adult beneficiaries.



BAMC providers and clinics also scored well on the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey “Best of the Best” report for the first quarter of 2024.



The MHS asks beneficiaries to rate their care and patient experience, and responses are reported quarterly and annually in the JOES Best of the Best reports containing the top-performing clinics, providers, clerks, and receptionists, each broken out by primary care and specialty care.



The following providers and clinics were recognized for patient satisfaction in the report:



• Catherine Marshall, Cardiology Clinic

• Christy Baerg, Endocrinology Clinic

• Frank Stanley, Urology Clinic

• Center for the Intrepid Physical Therapy Clinic

• Pediatric Subspecialist Clinic

• Nephrology Clinic

• Peripheral Vascular Surgery Clinic



Patients receive the JOES survey about 72 hours after an appointment.



“The JOES survey takes about five minutes to complete and gives healthcare providers and BAMC leadership the feedback necessary to improve quality of care, patient experience and satisfaction,” said Maria Guerrero, chief of the Patient Experience Office at BAMC.



“Patient participation in these surveys is very important to us because our number one priority is improving our patients’ experience and their satisfaction,” Stackle said.