U.S. Air Force OBGYNs perform a laparoscopic bilateral salpingectomy during RS24

IQUITOS, Peru – During Resolute Sentinel 2024, U.S. medical members from the 88th Surgical Operation Squadron had the opportunity to perform a laparoscopic bilateral salpingectomy, a surgery to remove fallopian tubes, at the regional hospital of Loreto, located in Iquitos, Peru.



Through this surgery, U.S. and local medical teams were able to share their expertise and experience through hands-on and educational training.



“Our collaborations with the Peruvian physicians have been a two way street and very collegial,” said Lt. Col. (Dr) Halei Wong, 88th SGOS obstetrics and gynecology flight commander. “They have been open to how we do tasks in the United States and I have gotten to observe how they operate with limited resources with a large volume of patients.”



In regard to OBGYN surgeries, Peruvian procedures primarily involve an open abdominal approach, which is an invasive surgery for patients, according to Wong. The hospital's limited resources, including anesthesia care and patient coverage, restrict their ability to perform minimally invasive surgeries commonly practiced in the United States. As a result, they have become highly skilled in these open procedures. This experience in return, has provided U.S. members with valuable insights into how to optimize the use of available materials.



“I think that this exercise is a relationship building mission first and foremost and helps build community and relationships,” Wong said. “The way that we deliver medical care is going to differ greatly in how they provide care here in this region of Peru. But, by taking this first step of showing curiosity and wanting to know how they do things here is important.”



Additionally, the medical team was able to supply the hospital with various healthcare items, including postpartum care supplies, formula, diapers, pads, mesh undergarments, peri-care bottles, and absorbent pads. These items are aimed to provide the regional hospital further tools to attend patients’ needs effectively.



“The Resolute Sentinel 24 medical mission benefitted from Lt Col (Dr) Wong and Capt (Dr) Kate Hanel’s expertise as surgeons,” said Task Force Surgeon General, Col. Brian Gavitt. “Knowledge exchanges on topics like minimally invasive surgery can have an impact on recovery times and complications. We were honored to partner with the Peruvian MINSA hospital in Iquitos on maternal health.”



The U.S. is dedicated to strengthening partnerships in the Americas to address complex global challenges. With a great value placed on the strong, respectful relationships between our countries, the annual exercise Resolute Sentinel aims to improve the ability to train together and foster a unified effort in addressing shared challenges.

